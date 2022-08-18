BACK TO ALL NEWS
Dodge reveals electric, high-powered Charger Daytona SRT concept

Concept features a new EV exhaust note as loud as V8 Dodge Charger and a multi-speed transmission
18 August 2022

US car maker Dodge has revealed an electric concept car based on the Charger, which the firm has dubbed “the future of electrified muscle”. 

The high-performance EV is called the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept and has been revealed in Michigan at the Dodge Speed Week.

Dodge says the concept features a new propulsion system called Banshee, which raises the “pinnacle of performance” compared with its other performance lines of Hemi, Hellcat and Redeye.

Its 800V powertrain has been partnered with four-wheel drive, meaning the Charger Daytona SRT is claimed to be faster than the Hellcat in “all key performance measures”.

While no in-depth power or performance details have been revealed, Dodge says the concept is inspired by the Charger Daytona, which, in 1970, was the first Nascar competitor to break 200mph. 

The concept also incorporates several new technologies not seen on conventional EVs. It features a multi-speed transmission with electro-mechanical shifting, as well as a ‘Powershot’ button, which adds a quick burst of acceleration. 

Dodge claims the car is equipped with a special “Fratzonic chambered exhaust” system, which emits a 126dB noise - as loud as a 787bhp V8-powered Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. 

The system consists of an amplifier and tuning chamber that are both positioned at the rear of the car, Dodge says. Watch the video below to see just how loud the Charger SRT Daytona SRT concept really is. 

 

— Autocar (@autocar) August 18, 2022

 

The Charger Daytona SRT’s design resembles the standard Charger's but the firm says aerodynamics have been improved with a bespoke R-Wing and performance bonnet.

The exterior also features carbonfibre intakes and an illuminated front grille, along with the Fratzog logo, which returns for the first time since 1976 to represent Dodge’s electric future. 

Inside the car, the Charger Daytona SRT is fitted with a 12.3in screen and a 16in curved instrument cluster. There’s also an 8.3in head-up display and ultraviolet design features and ambient lighting.

The model’s lightweight seats also feature the Fratzog logo and blue plasma and silver stitching. 

The firm claims the car is as practical as it is fast, with flat-folding rear seats and more storage space than in any previous Dodge muscle car. 

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said: “The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept exists because performance made us do it. Dodge is about muscle, attitude and performance, and the brand carries that chip on its shoulder and into the BEV segment through a concept loaded with patents, innovations and performance features that embody the electrified muscle of tomorrow.

“The Charger Daytona SRT Concept can do more than run the car show circuit: it can run a blazing quarter mile. And when it comes to product cycles, it outruns Darwin. Charger Daytona does more than define where Dodge is headed: it will redefine American muscle in the process.” 

Peter Cavellini 18 August 2022

 Can almost hear the Marching band and cheer girls in the background, reads like they've invented, improved , bettered all the opposition, well, let's see it then.

WallMeerkat 18 August 2022
Be nice if it made production.

Probably end up some awful looking generic crossover like Ford cynically did with the Mustang EV.

