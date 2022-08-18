Dodge reveals electric, high-powered Charger Daytona SRT concept

US car maker Dodge has revealed an electric concept car based on the Charger, which the firm has dubbed “the future of electrified muscle”.

The high-performance EV is called the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept and has been revealed in Michigan at the Dodge Speed Week.

Dodge says the concept features a new propulsion system called Banshee, which raises the “pinnacle of performance” compared with its other performance lines of Hemi, Hellcat and Redeye.

Its 800V powertrain has been partnered with four-wheel drive, meaning the Charger Daytona SRT is claimed to be faster than the Hellcat in “all key performance measures”.

While no in-depth power or performance details have been revealed, Dodge says the concept is inspired by the Charger Daytona, which, in 1970, was the first Nascar competitor to break 200mph.

The concept also incorporates several new technologies not seen on conventional EVs. It features a multi-speed transmission with electro-mechanical shifting, as well as a ‘Powershot’ button, which adds a quick burst of acceleration.

Dodge claims the car is equipped with a special “Fratzonic chambered exhaust” system, which emits a 126dB noise - as loud as a 787bhp V8-powered Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

The system consists of an amplifier and tuning chamber that are both positioned at the rear of the car, Dodge says. Watch the video below to see just how loud the Charger SRT Daytona SRT concept really is.