Seat Leon range expanded with new petrol hatch and diesel estate

Hatchback and estate versions of the Seat Leon gain a new engine option in their respective line-ups
Joe Holding
News
1 min read
6 April 2021

The Seat Leon hatchback and estate have had a new 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine added to their respective line-ups.

The petrol engine added to the hatch delivers 187bhp and can propel the Leon over 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 144mph. Combined fuel economy is given as 39.2-42.2mpg.

Available only with an automatic DSG gearbox, the 2.0-litre hatch costs from £28,810 and is available in FR, FR Sport, Xcellence and Xcellence Lux trims.

Entry FR trim comes with 17in alloy wheels, sports suspension, rain-sensing wipers, ambient interior lighting, dark tinted rear windows and smartphone integration as standard. FR Sport adds 18in alloys, heated seats and steering wheel and microsuede upholstery, costing from £30,370 with the new engine variant.

Xcellence trim adds folding door mirrors and keyless entry and costs £30,800. In top-of-the-range Xcellence Lux form, prices start from £31,980 and include leather upholstery, high beam assistance and adaptive cruise control.

Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre diesel unit added to the estate line-up produces 113bhp, but is only available in two of Seat’s lower trim configurations: SE models start from £24,515 and SE Dynamic cars start from £25,615.

The diesel returns 58.9-65.7mpg according to the official figures, with CO2 emissions as low as 114g/km in the case of the entry-level car.

Seat Leon 2020 road test review - hero front

Seat Leon

Cheaper than the Volkswagen Golf yet essentially the same on the spec sheet. On the road? You may be surprised

