BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Scotland pushes back new petrol and diesel cars sales ban to 2032
UP NEXT
2023 Jaguar I-Pace gains styling tweaks, new range-topping trim

Scotland pushes back new petrol and diesel cars sales ban to 2032

Scottish government cites worry that charging infrastructure plan is lagging and the price to run an EV is too high
News
2 mins read
11 January 2023

The Scottish government has pushed back the date for when new petrol and diesel cars will be banned from sale to 2032.

Energy secretary Michael Matheson told MPs at Holyrood today that ministers had concerns over how slowly the country’s charging infrastructure was progressing, coupled with how expensive it now is to run an electric car, given the high price of electricity.

As reported by Autocar, average EV fast-charging costs are now soaring above petrol, with prices rising by more than 50% to 70.32p per kWh in just eight months. 

This, The Times reports, meant the previous 2030 target of phasing out combustion-powered vehicles was not seen as viable.

This latest decision comes as part of a new 194-page document outlining Scotland’s decarbon plans, which include a push on renewable energy to power the country while ditching fossil fuels. This will create thousands of jobs across the country, Matheson said.

The news bucks a trend in the rest of the UK, which is still firmly focused on banning the sale of new pure-combustion cars by the end of the decade, as it pushes towards a legal target of cutting greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050. A ban on plug-in and full hybrids will follow by 2035. 

A new European Union law, which promises a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from new cars, effectively means member states will also follow by 2035 – despite some countries, such as Germany, refusing to back it.

The overall banning of the sales of new petrol and diesel cars, including hybrid-assisted powertrains, is part of a wider effort to cut planet-heating emissions.

Ahead of the ban, new Euro 7 emission regulations have also been drawn up to make combustion-powered cars released from July 2025 "as clean as possible". These include new electrically heated e-catalysts to mitigate cold-start emissions, and live on-board monitoring of key pollutants.

Used cars for sale

 Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi Acenta 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£9,000
71,233miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall MOKKA 1.4i Turbo Tech Line 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£9,495
43,100miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Yaris 1.33 Dual VVT-i SR Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2011
£4,400
84,799miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Audi A3 1.5 TFSI CoD 35 Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£15,500
59,217miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,000
34,948miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Ford FOCUS 2.0T EcoBoost ST-3 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£17,990
39,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£47,699
63,644miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Hyundai TUCSON 2.0 CRDi Premium SE 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2016
£13,995
67,831miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW 5 SERIES 3.0 530d M Sport Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£32,995
22,400miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

honda civic type r 2023 01 front tracking
Honda Civic Type R 2023 first drive
Honda Civic Type R 2023 first drive
1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
HunterRayne 11 January 2023

I am making a real GOOD MONEY ($550 to $750 / hr) online from my laptop. Last month I GOT chek of nearly 85000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. b3 You become independent after joining this JOB. I really thanks to my FRIEND who refer me this SITE…..,

>>>>>>> handsomeincome1.pages.dev

Latest Drives

honda civic type r 2023 01 front tracking
Honda Civic Type R 2023 first drive
Honda Civic Type R 2023 first drive
1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive

View all latest drives