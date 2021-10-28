BACK TO ALL NEWS
Rolls-Royce Ghost gets Black Badge treatment
New 2023 Mini Countryman to grow and get EV option

Rolls-Royce Ghost gets Black Badge treatment

Luxury saloon gets more dynamic brief and bespoke styling to appeal to younger customers
28 October 2021

Rolls-Royce has revealed the latest model in its Black Badge series: the Ghost.

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge is a more powerful and more individual version of the luxury saloon introduced last year and, like other Black Badge models, is aimed at bringing younger buyers into the Rolls-Royce brand.

It uses a 29bhp more powerful version of the standard Ghost’s twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 engine, boosted to 592bhp. Torque is increased by 37lb ft to a maximum of 664lb ft, all of which is available from just 1700rpm.

The all-wheel-drive Ghost Black Badge adds a new ‘Low’ driving mode, which sharpens up numerous driving functions, including gearshifts from the eight-speed automatic gearbox that are made 50% quicker and a tweaked exhaust note.

Other dynamic tweaks over the donor car include more voluminous air springs that are designed to reduce body roll under hard cornering, a bespoke throttle map, revised tuning for the all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering systems, and the raising of the brake pedal’s biting point while reducing its travel, although the standard braking system has been retained from the Ghost despite the increase in power.

Styling-wise, the exterior of the Ghost Black Badge borrows many flourishes from its Black Badge siblings, the Dawn, Wraith and Cullinan. These include darker chrome shade for the exterior brightwork, grille and the Spirit of Ecstasy, and the 21in alloy wheel design.

Inside, there are black wood veneers and technical fabrics and a more ‘subdued’ tone for the interior brightwork, alongside a bespoke, minimalist interior clock that’s flanked by a new design for the Ghost’s LED illuminated fascia.

Rolls-Royce Ghost 2021 road test review - hero front

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Is the next-generation Ghost the ultimate ‘understated’ luxury limo?

The Black Badge series has been crucial in reducing the average age of Rolls-Royce buyers, which has dropped from 56 to 43 for the brand to have the youngest average age of buyer in the BMW Group. CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said Black Badge is now “such an integral part of the brand” for Rolls-Royce.

Such is their popularity that Black Badge models account for up 40% of all Rolls-Royces sold, far greater than the 15% that Rolls originally envisaged when it was first introduced on the Wraith in 2016. 

The Ghost Black Badge is available to order now priced from £325,000.

Peter Cavellini 28 October 2021

Great looking car, till, you open the Door, that combo of Color's is a bit....odd shall we say?

