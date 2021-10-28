Rolls-Royce Ghost gets Black Badge treatment

Rolls-Royce has revealed the latest model in its Black Badge series: the Ghost.

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge is a more powerful and more individual version of the luxury saloon introduced last year and, like other Black Badge models, is aimed at bringing younger buyers into the Rolls-Royce brand.

Read our first drive of the all-new Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge here

It uses a 29bhp more powerful version of the standard Ghost’s twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 engine, boosted to 592bhp. Torque is increased by 37lb ft to a maximum of 664lb ft, all of which is available from just 1700rpm.

The all-wheel-drive Ghost Black Badge adds a new ‘Low’ driving mode, which sharpens up numerous driving functions, including gearshifts from the eight-speed automatic gearbox that are made 50% quicker and a tweaked exhaust note.

Other dynamic tweaks over the donor car include more voluminous air springs that are designed to reduce body roll under hard cornering, a bespoke throttle map, revised tuning for the all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering systems, and the raising of the brake pedal’s biting point while reducing its travel, although the standard braking system has been retained from the Ghost despite the increase in power.

Styling-wise, the exterior of the Ghost Black Badge borrows many flourishes from its Black Badge siblings, the Dawn, Wraith and Cullinan. These include darker chrome shade for the exterior brightwork, grille and the Spirit of Ecstasy, and the 21in alloy wheel design.

Inside, there are black wood veneers and technical fabrics and a more ‘subdued’ tone for the interior brightwork, alongside a bespoke, minimalist interior clock that’s flanked by a new design for the Ghost’s LED illuminated fascia.