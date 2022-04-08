Rolls-Royce Cullinan gains off-road conversion from German tuner

An off-roader tuner has revealed a modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan for taking on rough terrains, featuring a selection of parts costing a total of €150,000 (£126,213).

The customised Cullinan, which was brought to life by Germany company Delta 4x4, features raised suspension, a roof tent and off-road tyres designed for snow, mud and sand.

A front bar that costs €3900 (£3281) has also been added to improve front-end protection.

There are no fewer than ten PIAA headlights equipped, six of them mounted to the front bar and four fitted above the windscreen.

The tent has been fitted to the Cullinan’s €8000 (£6731) roof rack, which Delta 4x4 claims is also able to hold sand sheets, water canisters, boxes and shovels.

The SUV's 20in wheels are mounted with 33in Mickey Thompson tyres costing €15,000 (£12,621) per set.

Delta 4x4 has designed new wheel-arch extensions to accommodate the wheels, coming in at €14,000 (£11,779).

Thanks to a €15,000 lift kit, the Cullinan’s ground clearance is increased by at least 80mm. Due also to the bigger tyres, it sits at around 150mm higher than standard.

Also included is a snorkel system mated to a new exhaust, which Delta 4x4 says will be homologated for Europe.

The upgraded exhaust is suitable for “deep-water passage” as well as heavy-duty underbody protection.

Performance for the off-roader hasn't been disclosed, but the car retains Rolls-Royce's 591bhp 6.75-litre V12 engine, which usually takes the Cullinan from 0-62mph in 4.9sec.