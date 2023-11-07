BACK TO ALL NEWS
Rimac Nevera hits record-breaking 170mph in reverse
King pledges to accelerate autonomous driving laws in UK

Rimac Nevera hits record-breaking 170mph in reverse

World's fastest production EV clocks 170mph backwards at German test track after entering "uncharted territory"
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
7 November 2023

The Rimac Nevera electric hypercar has set a new world record for the fastest speed achieved by a production car in reverse, reaching 170mph.

The run took place at the Automotive Testing Papenburg centre in Germany, which has two 4km straights and is often used for high-speed development by German manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen.

Rimac said this location was chosen because it was where the Nevera previously "had broken more than 20 acceleration and braking records in a single day". The oval-shaped track is also where the EV posted its 256mph run.

Matija Renić, chief engineer for the Nevera, spoke of the Croatian EV company entering "uncharted territory".

He said: “It occurred to us during development that Nevera would probably be the world’s fastest car in reverse, but we kind of laughed it off. The aerodynamics, cooling and stability hadn’t been engineered for travelling backwards at speed, after all. But then we started to talk about how fun it would be to give it a shot. Our simulations showed that we could achieve well over 150mph, but we didn’t have much of an idea how stable it would be."

The record-breaking Nevera wore the same green-and-black Time Attack Edition livery as previous record-breakers, 12 of which are available for customers to buy.

Rimac test driver Goran Drndak, who took the Nevera on the record-setting reverse run, said: "You’re facing straight out backwards watching the scenery flash away from you faster and faster, feeling your neck pulled forwards in almost the same sensation you would normally get under heavy braking."

He spoke of how demanding it was to manage each and every variable, from moving the steering wheel so gently as to not upset the car's balance to being mindful of his braking point and keeping keeping an eye on his speed.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

The Nevera was able to post this time thanks to its lack of gears; its four electric motors are mounted next to each of the wheels, providing traction, stability and a "relentless wall of acceleration".

The 1877bhp Nevera was launched in 2021 as the fastest production electric car in the world, capable of 0-100mph in 3.2sec and 0-200mph in just under 11sec.

That makes it quicker in a straight line, going forwards or in reverse, than even the 1985bhp Aspark Owl.

A Nevera delivered to a customer comes with a top speed limited to 219mph but can be adjusted to theoretically hit the 256mph figure in controlled conditions at special, Rimac-supported events. 

Peter Cavellini 7 November 2023

Not how fast it's how quick, could we have imagined a car being able to get to 100mph in under four seconds ten years ago,a road car that is, top speed is largely irrelevant.

Bob Cholmondeley 7 November 2023

This must be the most pointless speed record ever...

martin_66 7 November 2023

ALL speed records are pointless!  That said, it's a bit like climbing a mountain - there is no reason to do it other than the fact that it is there!

sabre 7 November 2023

Unlike driving backwards, descending a mountain is quicker than climbing, especially in a free fall.

