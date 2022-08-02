Restomod specialist creates lightweight Porsche 911 993

Porsche restomod specialist Paul Stephens has revealed a modern take on the revered Porsche 911 993, with drastic weight reductions and power uplifts.

Called the Autoart 993R, it combines an altered body of the standard, air-cooled 993 Carrera 2 – which was produced between 1994-1998 – with original Porsche 993RS kit, as well as the latest Porsche GT-derived components, and bespoke, lightweight parts.

This, the firm says, gives it the “rawness and charm of an air-cooled Porsche” but fitted with modern technology, lightweight engineering, which delivers enhanced performance, styling and driving experience over the original model, but with modern-day comfort.

The car, born from a bespoke Autoart customer brief but now “production-ready”, weighs in at 1220kg wet, 150kg lighter than when the 911 993 was first released. This has come from a drastic cutting of fat, which includes the deletion of the original sunroof, the steel bonnet replaced with a Porsche Motorsport aluminium version, bespoke front and rear bumpers, and lightweight racing glass fitted for the side and rear windows.

Under the bonnet, a 360bhp flat-six powerplant – based on the engine from a 993RS – is found, but with capacity increased to 3.8 litres from 3.6 litres. A cheaper 330bhp engine option is also available.

Both engines have been upgraded with a crankshaft from a Porsche 911 GT3 997, along with RSR pistons, and other parts from Porsche Motorsport. As expected, this power is sent to the rear wheels, with brakes coming from the 993RS.

Inside, the original interior has been given bespoke tweeks, which includes carbonfibre Recaro seats, integrated roll-cage, and all non-essential electronics deleted to reduce weight and improve engagement.