BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Report: Tesla delays robotaxi launch until October
UP NEXT
Mercedes-AMG GT Pro is 603bhp track-focused super-coupe

Report: Tesla delays robotaxi launch until October

Redesign is said to have forced the postponement of the autonomous 'Cybercab' unveiling
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
12 July 2024

Tesla has delayed the unveiling of its autonomous ‘Cybercab’ taxi from August to October, Bloomberg has reported.

The covers were originally due to be lifted on the new car, developed specifically for ride-hailing, on 8 August.

The postponement comes after Tesla designers were asked to restyle the car, requiring extra time to build more prototypes, according to Bloomberg.

Related articles

Autocar has contacted Tesla for comment.

The long-mooted taxi had become the focal point of Tesla’s upcoming launches, after Reuters reported that the entry-level ‘Model 2’ EV had been axed.

The 'Model 2' was tipped to be priced at less than £25,000, rivalling the BYD Dolphin, Renault 5 and Volkswagen ID 2.

Reuters reported that the car’s platform would instead be used to underpin the robotaxi, citing three sources familiar with the matter and Tesla’s internal communications.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk denied the report, stating in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that “Reuters is lying (again)”.

Musk later said on the company’s first-quarter earnings call that it had “accelerated the launch of new models”, implying a new car could arrive on the market by early 2025.

“These new vehicles, including more affordable models, will use aspects of the next-generation platform as well as aspects of our current platforms and will be able to be produced on the same manufacturing lines as our current vehicle line-up,” said Musk. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01DACIA SPRING 2024
Dacia Spring
8
Dacia Spring
audi s3 saloon 2024 jh 40
Audi S3
8
Audi S3
01 Mercedes AMG C63 S E Performance 2024 review front driving lead
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
6
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
Skoda Kodiaq front three quarter lead
Skoda Kodiaq review
8
Skoda Kodiaq review
porsche 911 review
Porsche 911
9
Porsche 911

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
tesla model 3 road test review 20 24 01 cornering front

Tesla Model 3

The most affordable Tesla yet is tempting on the face of it, so should you yield or resist?

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used Tesla Model 3 cars for sale

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto RWD 4dr
2020
£17,400
55,300miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto RWD 4dr
2021
£22,298
25,916miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Performance Auto 4WDE 4dr (Performance Upgrade)
2021
£34,099
6,308miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Performance Auto 4WDE 4dr (Performance Upgrade)
2021
£25,999
60,029miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Performance Auto 4WDE 4dr (Performance Upgrade)
2022
£33,999
17,827miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto RWD 4dr
2021
£19,198
49,830miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla MODEL 3 Standard Range Plus Auto RWD 4dr
2022
£21,999
43,971miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2020
£20,000
50,623miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto RWD 4dr
2021
£19,995
42,500miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 818 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01DACIA SPRING 2024
Dacia Spring
8
Dacia Spring
audi s3 saloon 2024 jh 40
Audi S3
8
Audi S3
01 Mercedes AMG C63 S E Performance 2024 review front driving lead
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
6
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
Skoda Kodiaq front three quarter lead
Skoda Kodiaq review
8
Skoda Kodiaq review
porsche 911 review
Porsche 911
9
Porsche 911

View all car reviews