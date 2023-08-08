Report: Mercedes-AMG considers return to V8 for C63 and E63

Mercedes-AMG is considering a return to traditional V8 petrol engines for the C63 and E63, according to a number of German Mercedes-Benz fan websites.

The move, said to be prompted by slow sales of the new C63, would represent a remarkable turnaround for the company following years of engineering and multi-million-pound investment in electrified four-cylinder engines for some of its most popular models.

German site mercedes-fans.de claimed it had gained information from two separate sources on an apparent decision by AMG to supplement its four-cylinder PHEV drivetrain with an updated version of its V8 engine in various models, beginning in 2026.

No sources for the information are provided, although speculation is that AMG's signature twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine will return to the C63 and E63 – the latter possibly running an E Performance PHEV set-up with a rear-mounted electric motor and lithiummion battery similar to that used by the recently launched new 791bhp S63.

Autocar contacted AMG for comment on the report, but a spokesperson refused to be drawn into divulging any possible plans, saying: “We do not actively comment on speculation surrounding our business activities."

Speculation surrounding AMG engine's plans has been rife since reports allegedly confirmed the Mercedes-Benz performance division wasn't planning a successor model to the E63.

The unsubstantiated reports, first aired in the German media, claimed the sole AMG model in the new E-Class line-up would be a six-cylinder E53.

In an interview with AMG CEO Michael Schiebe in early July, Autocar was told the company planned to engineer its twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine to comply with upcoming EU7 emission regulations.

The latest C63, launched last year, is the first to receive a four-cylinder drivetrain. This combines a longitudinally mounted 469bhp turbocharged 2.0-litre engine with a rear-axle-mounted 201bhp electric motor to provide a combined 670bhp.

The same drivetrain is being deployed in the forthcoming second-generation GLC 63 SUV, which was revealed earlier this year.