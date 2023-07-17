New Mercedes-AMG GLC tops range with 670bhp and 752lb ft

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC has been revealed, with new design updates, improved interior technology and a 671bhp hybrid-powered range-topper for the first time.

Set to go on sale in the coming months, the new Mercedes-AMG GLC will be positioned above the GLC Coupé, which opens for order this month in the UK.

The entry-level Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 415bhp at 6750rpm, supported by a 14bhp belt-driven starter/generator. Torque stands at 368lb ft 5000rpm.

The GLC 43 can sprint from 0-62mph in 4.8sec. For reference, the V8-powered BMW X5 M60’s achieves it in 4.3sec.

Mercedes-AMG's flagship GLC 63 S E Performance pairs a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with a 201bhp electric motor and a 6.1kWh battery. It has combined outputs of 671bhp and 752lb ft.

This range-topper possesses a significant hike in performance, with a 0-62mph in just 3.5sec and a top speed limited to 170mph.

Mercedes says the model’s efficiency has improved thanks to its electrification. An on-board charger can supply power at speeds of up to 3.8kW and the car can travel on electric-only power for up to 7.5 miles.

The AMG GLC is also equipped with several technologies to bolster driving dynamics. All cars have four-wheel drive and are equipped with AMG Dynamics, which improves electronic stability and steering response in the pursuit of better cornering ability.

AMG Ride Control is also fitted as standard in a bid to enhance comfort on uneven road surfaces.

Both models gain a sports braking system, active rear steering and a sound-enhancing AMG exhaust system as standard.

Mercedes-AMG has kept the traditional yellow and black theme alive with the AMG GLC’s interior. All cars feature black nappa leather upholstery and steering wheel with yellow stitching and seatbelts.

Pricing has yet to be revealed for the new Mercedes-AMG GLC. The previous range-topper kicked off from £75,725 and we expect the new car to command a slight premium over the outgoing model.