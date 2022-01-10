BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Report: Korean EV firm buys SsangYong for £187 million
UP NEXT
Mercedes-Benz sales drop 5% but EV volume doubles

Report: Korean EV firm buys SsangYong for £187 million

Korean media reports Edison Motors' takeover of struggling SsangYong has been approved by the court
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
10 January 2022

Troubled Korean SUV manufacturer Ssangyong has reportedly been acquired by Edison Motors, a relatively young EV manufacturer, for the equivalent of just £187 million. 

The widely reported acquisition comes after a long period of financial trouble for Ssangyong. Majority shareholder Mahindra & Mahindra had been seeking to sell its 75% stake since June 2020, having cancelled all further investment two months prior to that.

Details of Edison's interest in the SUV manufacturer went public in October last year, when it was primed – as part of a consortium – to take control of Ssangyong for 280bn won (£170m). The acquisition has now been approved by Korea's bankruptcy court, according to the Korean Economic Daily newspaper (KED), and is now subject to Edison's payment of an outstanding £169 million and agreement from more than two thirds of SsangYong creditors.

Related articles

The KED reports that the final sum will give Edison's consortium a 95% stake in SsangYong. SsangYong has yet to publicly acknowledge the reports, and a UK spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. 

Edison will reportedly outline its transformation plan for SsangYong by 1 March.

Indian manufacturing giant Mahindra & Mahindra saved Ssangyong from bankruptcy in 2011, but slow global sales have limited the return on its investment. In December 2020, Ssangyong filed for bankruptcy, reportedly owing some 315 billion won (£194m) to its creditor, and was ordered to restructure itself by a bankruptcy court.

The acquisition will give seven-year-old EV start-up Edison Motors a market presence worldwide, courtesy of SsangYong's affordably priced SUV line-up. Currently Edison produces commercial electric vehicles, but has plans to target Tesla in the passenger EV market with a radically designed and high-powered electric saloon known as the Smart S, and a similarly conceived SUV called the Smart X. 

Related review
Ssangyong Rexton
Car Reviews
Ssangyong Rexton
6
Read our review

Despite its financial troubles and declining sales in recent years, Ssangyong has been clear about its future product strategy. An electric version of the Korando crossover is due to arrive on sale imminently, followed by a larger and more ruggedly styled SUV called the J100, which will serve as a rival to the Dacia Bigster.

Ssangyong is the fourth largest manufacturer in Korea, after Kia, Hyundai and GM Korea. Edison CEO Kang Young-kwon told The Korea Herald that, if successful, his company will invest between 800bn and one trillion won in Ssangyong's revival, with a view to turning it into a viable rival to Tesla, Volkswagen and GM.

Used cars for sale

 Ssangyong Rexton 2.2 Ex 5dr Auto
2018
£20,495
52,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Ssangyong Rexton 2.2 Ultimate 5dr Auto [5 Seat]
2020
£31,900
9,213miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Ssangyong Rexton 2.2 Ultimate 5dr Auto
2021
£35,995
25miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Ssangyong Rexton 2.2 Ultimate 5dr Auto
2021
£38,495
25miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Ssangyong Rexton 2.2 Ultimate 5dr Auto
2021
£38,700
200miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Ssangyong Rexton 2.2 Ultimate 5dr Auto
2021
£38,999
1,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ssangyong Rexton

Ssangyong Rexton

The Ssangyong Rexton gets a refreshed look and far more luxury to go alongside its durability and cheap pricepoint, but overall it remains a determinedly old-fashioned SUV

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
FastRenaultFan 22 October 2021
I wish Edison Motors and Ssangyong all the best in the future. I think Ssangyong have a great range if cars now it's a pity they are not more popular. If people can like the current Hyundais and Kias then why not Ssangyong. Ssangyong are around as long if not longer than the other two makes. They deserve todo well.
ianp55 22 October 2021

Pleased to hear that Ssongyong has survived as it moves with it's fourth owner in 25 years,I thought that Mahindra did a good job in their 12 years of ownership of the company,improving the range of vehicles  that are keenly priced and of excellent quality. I hope that the new owner Edison Motors continues to support and nurture Ssangyong and the company enjoys the success that it deserves

Latest Drives

1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review

View all latest drives