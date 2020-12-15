Renault Zoe gains new Venture Edition for 2021

Renault has expanded its Zoe line-up with a new Venture Edition, adding technology and safety upgrades while retaining the electric supermini's maximum 245 miles of range.

Available to order from January, with prices starting from £28,495 including the government plug-in car grant, Venture Edition cars bridge the gap between the entry-level Play and mid-tier Iconic trim levels.

They ride on the same 15in alloy wheels as Play-badged cars but stand out with colour-matched door mirrors. More substantial interior upgrades include front and rear electric windows, climate control and rear parking sensors. The 7.0in infotainment system now includes satellite navigation as standard, on top of the smartphone mirroring and Bluetooth connectivity seen across the range.

Driver assist systems including lane keep assist, lane departure warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) also feature.

These additions are on top of the Zoe's standard offering, which includes full LED headlights, a handsfree keycard, 10.0in digital instrument cluster and a three-year subscription to Renault's connected online services.

Power comes from Renault's R110 electric motor, which sends 108bhp and 166lb ft to the front wheels. The car can achieve a WLTP-certified 245 miles of range from its 52kWh battery.

It can also be optioned with 50kW DC charging, which isn't available on the entry-level Play model, allowing an 80% charge in an hour and 10 minutes from a compatible rapid charger.

Initial customer delivieries should begin in the first few months of 2021.

