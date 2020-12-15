BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault Zoe gains new Venture Edition for 2021
UP NEXT
James Ruppert: Should you stick or twist on your worn all-rounder?

Renault Zoe gains new Venture Edition for 2021

Uprated interior technology and maximum 245-mile range for the new mid-tier electric supermini
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
News
2 mins read
15 December 2020

Renault has expanded its Zoe line-up with a new Venture Edition, adding technology and safety upgrades while retaining the electric supermini's maximum 245 miles of range.

Available to order from January, with prices starting from £28,495 including the government plug-in car grant, Venture Edition cars bridge the gap between the entry-level Play and mid-tier Iconic trim levels.

They ride on the same 15in alloy wheels as Play-badged cars but stand out with colour-matched door mirrors. More substantial interior upgrades include front and rear electric windows, climate control and rear parking sensors. The 7.0in infotainment system now includes satellite navigation as standard, on top of the smartphone mirroring and Bluetooth connectivity seen across the range.

Driver assist systems including lane keep assist, lane departure warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) also feature.

These additions are on top of the Zoe's standard offering, which includes full LED headlights, a handsfree keycard, 10.0in digital instrument cluster and a three-year subscription to Renault's connected online services.

Power comes from Renault's R110 electric motor, which sends 108bhp and 166lb ft to the front wheels. The car can achieve a WLTP-certified 245 miles of range from its 52kWh battery.

It can also be optioned with 50kW DC charging, which isn't available on the entry-level Play model, allowing an 80% charge in an hour and 10 minutes from a compatible rapid charger.

Initial customer delivieries should begin in the first few months of 2021.

READ MORE

New Renault Zoe: UK prices and specs announced

Renault Zoe van revealed as practical small EV with 245-mile range

Hot Renault Zoe RS expected by 2022

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Volvo XC60 T6 Recharge
Volvo XC60 T6 Recharge R-Design 2020 UK review
Volkswagen ID 4 2021 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen ID 4 1st Max 2021 review
VW Arteon Shooting Brake 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake R-Line 2020 UK review
Roewe R ER6 2020 first drive review - hero front
R ER6 2020 review
Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV RHD 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Captur E-Tech 2020 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Renault Zoe 2020 road test review - hero front

Renault Zoe

Early adopter of electric power has been refined rather than reinvented

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Volvo XC60 T6 Recharge
Volvo XC60 T6 Recharge R-Design 2020 UK review
Volkswagen ID 4 2021 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen ID 4 1st Max 2021 review
VW Arteon Shooting Brake 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake R-Line 2020 UK review
Roewe R ER6 2020 first drive review - hero front
R ER6 2020 review
Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV RHD 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Captur E-Tech 2020 UK review

View all latest drives