Renault is gauging the viability of launching the new Twingo in the UK but will not "force" the retro city car into the market just to boost its EV sales mix.
The fourth-generation, electric-only Twingo is due on sale next year with a starting price in Europe of sub-€20,000 (£16,700), but there is a chance that, like its 1990s namesake, it won't be exported to the UK.
Speaking to journalists at the Brussels motor show, where a "90%-ready" prototype was unveiled (complete with running gear and a full interior), Renault bosses confirmed that internal discussions are under way on the viability of selling the Twingo here.
Product performance boss Bruno Vanel said: "There is a decision to be made. We remain on this one: a decision is still to be made, depending on the interest and the business case."
Asked whether the Twingo could be an important addition to Renault’s ranks in the context of the UK's zero-emission vehicle mandate, under which manufacturers must achieve a 33% EV sales mix in 2026, Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive said: "Sure, but the main point is whether there is a customer attractiveness, demand value and whether there is a business case.
“It's not only because of the ZEV mandate that we're forcing a new car onto the market just to push it. We are very much focused on the value and attractiveness."
Asked if he would push to find a way to make the Twingo work in the UK, Cambolive said: "We need to find the right balance. I love extending the line-up, I love this product and I think there can be a story in the UK; it's just that we have to find the right figures."
While Renault never brought the Mk1 Twingo to the UK, later iterations were sold here from 2007 to 2019, when the rear-engined Mk3 – twinned with the Smart Forfour – was taken off sale, having sold fewer than 1000 units in its final full year.
The electric Twingo ZE, which went out of production in 2024, was never offered in the UK.
What are they thinking? If they bring it here, it will probably be my first EV as I think they are lovely short-distance, commuting cars, but they are all ridiculously expensive. This and the 5 are the only EVs I like, and they are very reasonably priced (assuming this will be less than £20k).
The 5 is the first EV that makes sense and has enough character. It is also made in Europe, and that alone would be a reason to consider it over anything else.
Don't be stupid Renault, we need more cheap, fun cars in the market!
I would add the fiat 500e to that list of desirable (characterful) small EVs that it's also built in Europe and starts at a reasonable price should add to that appeal. Completely agree though, this twingo should definitely come to the UK, it must surely have a lot of appeal, like the 500, it does to me, the R5 is bigger than I need though.
If the Twingo EV isn't tsold here in the UK the only loser is going to be Renualt,should they decide to bring the car then with the 4,5 and Scenic & Scenic E-Tech the company would have an EV model line better placed to to take on the market here and all built in Europe even with the exhorbitant prices that are asked for EV's in this country. The company made the mistake in the 2010's of drastically culling it's model range sold in the UK, now the Renault EV range is full of desireable cars that punter will want to buy don't make the same mistake twice.
It may be the camera angle, but this seems to suffer from the problem with small, 5 door cars, namely that their front doors are extremely short, and the B-pillar far forward. As a long legged driver, who also has the steering wheel adjustment extended out, this creates a real access problem for me. I always go for 3-door vehicles, which don't suffer with this issue, but there are hardly any on the market now. Shame, as in so many ways this would have suited me.