Renault will not 'force' Twingo into UK dealers to boost EV sales mix

French firm says there must be an organic business case for importing new electric city car

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
13 January 2025

Renault is gauging the viability of launching the new Twingo in the UK but will not "force" the retro city car into the market just to boost its EV sales mix. 

The fourth-generation, electric-only Twingo is due on sale next year with a starting price in Europe of sub-€20,000 (£16,700), but there is a chance that, like its 1990s namesake, it won't be exported to the UK.

Speaking to journalists at the Brussels motor show, where a "90%-ready" prototype was unveiled (complete with running gear and a full interior), Renault bosses confirmed that internal discussions are under way on the viability of selling the Twingo here.

Related articles

Product performance boss Bruno Vanel said: "There is a decision to be made. We remain on this one: a decision is still to be made, depending on the interest and the business case."

Asked whether the Twingo could be an important addition to Renault’s ranks in the context of the UK's zero-emission vehicle mandate, under which manufacturers must achieve a 33% EV sales mix in 2026, Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive said: "Sure, but the main point is whether there is a customer attractiveness, demand value and whether there is a business case. 

“It's not only because of the ZEV mandate that we're forcing a new car onto the market just to push it. We are very much focused on the value and attractiveness."

Asked if he would push to find a way to make the Twingo work in the UK, Cambolive said: "We need to find the right balance. I love extending the line-up, I love this product and I think there can be a story in the UK; it's just that we have to find the right figures."

While Renault never brought the Mk1 Twingo to the UK, later iterations were sold here from 2007 to 2019, when the rear-engined Mk3 – twinned with the Smart Forfour – was taken off sale, having sold fewer than 1000 units in its final full year.

The electric Twingo ZE, which went out of production in 2024, was never offered in the UK.

Renault Twingo concept 2025

Renault aims to take the Mk4 from conception to the road in less than two years and has partnered with an unnamed Chinese consultancy in a bid to make the engineering and production processes as efficient as possible.

In spite of its low projected list price (which puts it in the realm of the petrol-engined Kia Picanto and Hyundai i10) the four-seat city car features a host of “upper-segment technology” inside and is described as a “joyful, trendy” proposition.

The newly revealed interior is clearly related to that of Renault’s larger EVs, dominated as it is by a 7.0in digital instrument cluster and a 10.1in infotainment touchscreen, but makes obvious nods  to the cabin of the original Twingo from 1992.

Renault describes the cockpit as "airy, cylindrical and suspended", with ovoid air vents and surfaces an obvious homage to the era-defining 1990s supermini. Notably, the seats of this new Twingo prototype are coloured to match the exterior paint, taking inspiration from the lurid upholstery options that were available on the old car.

A more subtle nostalgic design cue is the prototype's prominent red hazard light button, a reference to the similarly conspicuous dome-shaped button on top of the old Twingo's dash. In another urban-flavoured 1990s throwback, the front seatbacks are adjusted using skateboard wheels.

Beyond its retro-modern design, Renault says every aspect of the Twingo's interior is "designed to make life easier", highlighting a range of features that boost storage capacity and utility. There are bag storage cubbies under the dashboard, for example, plus a flat, full-width shelf for books or sunglasses.

There's also a split-folding rear bench to increase boot space, plus magnetic phone-mounts on the back of the front headrests and an elasticated bottle holder.

Beyond the interior's retro-modern design, Renault said every aspect had been "designed to make life easier", highlighted by a range of features that boost storage capacity and utility. 

2025 Renault Twingo Concept dashboard

The floor of the prototype is finished in cork, chosen for its durability and resistance, but Renault noted that “show cars are an opportunity to explore and test new ideas”, so this material seems unlikely to make it into customer cars.

Externally, little has been changed from the 2023 concept, but there’s now a concealed air intake in the front bumper, the rear arches have shrunk slightly and the protective corner cladding at each end now has a honeycomb design.

In a concession to production viability, the door handles no longer light up and the semi-circular brake lights have been joined at the bottom by another LED strip.

Renault said the latest evolution of the Twingo is driveable, and while it has offered no further details on the powertrain, it’s understood to be closely related to that used in the closely related Renault 5.

2025 Renault Twingo concept front

The company has also yet to confirm plans to sell the Twingo in the UK, after CEO Luca de Meo told Autocar last month that developing a right-hand drive variant would be “a challenge”.

He said Renault “needed to find a business case” but acknowledged that it could be helped by its tie-up with Nissan, which will sell its next-generation Micra, another Ampr Small-based EV, with RHD in its home market of Japan.

“When they want the wheel on the other side too, it becomes less complicated,” de Meo said.

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
NickS 13 January 2025

What are they thinking? If they bring it here, it will probably be my first EV as I think they are lovely short-distance, commuting cars, but they are all ridiculously expensive. This and the 5 are the only EVs I like, and they are very reasonably priced (assuming this will be less than £20k).

The 5 is the first EV that makes sense and has enough character. It is also made in Europe, and that alone would be a reason to consider it over anything else.

Don't be stupid Renault, we need more cheap, fun cars in the market!

si73 13 January 2025
NickS wrote:

What are they thinking? If they bring it here, it will probably be my first EV as I think they are lovely short-distance, commuting cars, but they are all ridiculously expensive. This and the 5 are the only EVs I like, and they are very reasonably priced (assuming this will be less than £20k).

The 5 is the first EV that makes sense and has enough character. It is also made in Europe, and that alone would be a reason to consider it over anything else.

Don't be stupid Renault, we need more cheap, fun cars in the market!

I would add the fiat 500e to that list of desirable (characterful) small EVs that it's also built in Europe and starts at a reasonable price should add to that appeal. Completely agree though, this twingo should definitely come to the UK, it must surely have a lot of appeal, like the 500, it does to me, the R5 is bigger than I need though.

ianp55 13 January 2025

If the Twingo EV isn't tsold here in the UK the only loser is going to be Renualt,should they decide to bring the car then with the 4,5 and Scenic & Scenic E-Tech the company would have an EV model line better placed to to take on the market here and all built in Europe  even with the exhorbitant prices that are asked for EV's in this country. The company made the mistake in the 2010's of drastically culling it's model range sold in the UK, now the Renault EV range is full of desireable cars that punter will want to buy don't make the same mistake twice.  

catnip 10 January 2025

It may be the camera angle, but this seems to suffer from the problem with small, 5 door cars, namely that their front doors are extremely short, and the B-pillar far forward. As a long legged driver, who also has the steering wheel adjustment extended out, this creates a real access problem for me.  I always go for 3-door vehicles, which don't suffer with this issue, but there are hardly any on the market now. Shame, as in so many ways this would have suited me.

