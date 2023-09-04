BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Renault Scenic undercuts Tesla Model Y at £41k
Polestar launches vehicle-to-grid charging in Sweden and California

New Renault Scenic undercuts Tesla Model Y at £41k

Dramatically restyled crossover goes electric with 385-mile range; three specifications available
James Attwood, digital editor
14 December 2023

Pricing and specifications have been revealed for the new Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric – a “new form of family vehicle” that mixes SUV design elements with interior roominess comparable with that of its MPV predecessor.

With order books open from today and customer deliveries starting from May 2024, the new Scenic will sit above the Mégane in Renault’s line-up of bespoke electric cars.

Three specifications are available: Techno, Esprit Alpine, and Iconic. Entry-level Techno cars start from £40,995, thus undercutting the £44,990 Tesla Model Y.

Techno trim comes with 19in alloy wheels, a 12.3in infotainment display with over-the-air updates, and heating for the steering wheel and front seats. 

Esprit Alpine cars starts from £42,740 and get sports seats and blue stitching on the seats, in the door cards and in storage compartments.

Range-topping Iconic cars command a £2000 premium and bring massage seats made from sustainable fabric, an upgraded stereo and the brand's Solarbay panoramic sunroof. Both Esprit Alpine and Iconic trims come with 20in alloys as standard.

Its interior does not use any leather, with Renault having committed to phasing out its use entirely by 2025.

Although the new Scenic is technically unrelated to the series of MPVs that carried the nameplate from 1996 until 2022, Renault insists that the family-centric values of that vehicle – with particular focus on maximising interior space and safety – have been carried over.

Built on the CMF-EV platform also used by the Mégane and the Nissan Ariya, the new SUV was designed around two fixed points: a wheelbase of 2780mm, intended to put it squarely in the middle of the C-segment vehicle market, and a height of 1571mm, to allow it to offer similar head room to previous versions.

Read our review

Car review
renault scenic e tech 01 tracking front

Renault Scenic E-Tech

After falling out of favour as a pure MPV, Renault's Scenic has been reinvented as an electric family crossover

The exterior styling is remarkably close to the concept version revealed last year and showcases Renault’s new ‘visual language’, which mixes curved bodywork with sharp character lines and elements designed to look ‘high-tech’.

The front grille area has been reworked with a vertical Renault logo set slightly back from a panel featuring a diamond motif, while at the edges the daytime-running lights build on those featured on the Mégane.

At 4470mm long, the Scenic is slightly shorter than the closely related Ariya, but Renault claims that the comparatively long wheelbase gives it more interior space than traditional cars of its size, highlighting its 278mm of leg room and 884mm of head room in the back.

2024 Renault Scenic interior

There is a 12.3in digital driver display and a 12.0in portrait-oriented central touchscreen, which runs Renault’s Google-based OpenR Link infotainment system.

To meet its family car brief, there are numerous storage areas in the cabin, including a large open centre console in the front. In the back, the fold-down centre armrest features two cupholders, stands to hold two smartphones or one tablet and two built-in USB ports. There is also a 545-litre boot, with storage space expanding to 1670 litres with the rear seats folded.

An optional Solarbay panoramic roof has been developed with specialist manufacturer Saint-Gobain. Using polymer-dispersed liquid crystals (PDLC) and an electric field, it can opacify one segment at a time, allowing different levels of light in different parts of the car.

The Scenic will be offered with two battery sizes, each powering a single front-mounted motor. Standard Range models feature a 167bhp motor paired to a 60kWh (net) battery, giving a 0-62mph time of 9.3sec, a 93mph top speed and a claimed range of more than 261 miles.

High Range models have 215bhp and a 87kWh (net) battery, increasing the claimed range to more than 385 miles while raising the top speed to 105mph and cutting 0.9sec from the 0-62mph time. 

Both batteries use LG Chem nickel-manganese-cobalt technology and are claimed to have 6%-higher energy density than those in the Mégane.

2024 Renault Scenic rear seats

Renault has also reworked the pre-conditioning functions and reduced the optimal operating temperature of the battery. Notably, unlike with the Mégane, a heat pump will be standard on all models. Four levels of brake regeneration are offered.

Standard models can fast charge at speeds of up to 130kW, rising to 150kW for the larger battery. Buyers can choose from 7kW or 22kW on-board AC chargers.

Renault claims that up to 24% of the materials in the Scenic are recycled, including up to 80% of the aluminium in the doors and bonnet, while the firm has focused on developing ‘closed loop’ streams.

The cockpit is 26% recycled plastic, while around 80% of the dashboard materials are recycled. The aim is that 90% of the car, including the battery, can be recycled at the end of its life. 

2024 Renault Scenic side

The steering wheel features a grained coated fabric that uses 51% bio-sourced material, while those in the Esprit Alpine trim use fabric made from 80% reprocessed bottles and 20% old seatbelts.

The new Scenic will be manufactured in Douai, France, at the heart of Renault’s ElectriCity network. 

EVs remain “in the reach of the happy few”, said Renault brand boss Fabrice Cambolive at the Scenic's unveiling. It is a “challenge to create excitement with products for early adopters” as a result.

But “now is the time for phase two: EV adoption for the masses,” he said. “Products must not force people into compromising, and this is what we have tried to do with the Scenic: it just makes sense.”

He added that it has been designed from the ground up to be “the right package for the European consumer”.

“Let’s make EVs a product for all,” he pledged.

2024 Renault Scenic roof

Cambolive also noted that the Munich motor show – thus Germany – was an appropriate venue for the latest Scenic's unveiling, because it was in Frankfurt in 1991 that the brand showed the original Scenic concept.

“This concept modernised family cars,” he said. “It showed family cars could be compact outside, but spacious and very comfortable inside.”

The Scenic evolved into a production car in 1996, and since then Renault has sold more than 5.3 million examples. More than two million, Cambolive said, remain on the road.

Q&A with Agneta Dahlgren-Hermine, Renault Design EV project director

Agneta dahlgren hermine

Why use the Scenic name?

“It's really our family vehicle, and it needs to be adapted to family needs. Nowadays, many people want a car that’s a bit higher, and even the previous-generation Scenic was. It’s really just the position of the windshield, pushed more backwards [like an SUV].

"It’s not really an SUV: you have a long bonnet, and you don’t have high wheel gaps. It’s kind of a crossover between a hatchback, SUV and MPV. And there’s even more interior space.”

How hard was it to work in recycled materials?

“Not so difficult. It’s something we’ve been working on for a long time: we had recycled material on the Zoe. We thought with Scenic being a full EV we need to be on the top with recycled materials. We’ve worked with suppliers to push the solutions.”

Car Review
Renault Scenic E-Tech
renault scenic e tech 01 tracking front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Why does this car still have chrome elements, after design chief Gilles Vidal suggested it’s on the way out? 

“We only have a few bits, and mostly in the interior. I think we as designers could get rid of this easily, it’s more about: is the customer ready? I don’t know. But we don’t have leather in this car, which is a big step.”

xxxx 4 September 2023

Certainly playing it safe, forgettable like so many Renaults.

streaky 4 September 2023

Another Renault trying to look like a Peugeot!

FastRenaultFan 4 September 2023
I disagree. This does not look like any Peugeot.
The Rafale does looks like a better version of the Peugeot 4008 but this Scenic looks like it's own car.

Personally I wish Renault had retired the Scenic name and maybe used the Laguna name for this or some other name.
It seems well designed and developed do so hopefully it's a success.

TStag 4 September 2023

It's a nice car, but seems expensive for a Renault. 5 years ago the average new car cost £27K it's now 70% higher at £39K. Largely driven by the cost of going electric. Volvo's electric XC40 is £35K. MG's electric 4 is £27K. Is this pricing going to fly at the volume levels needed by Renault?

 

