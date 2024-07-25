BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault readying Twizy successor for UK launch
UP NEXT
UK car making dips but on track for 50% EV output by 2028

Renault readying Twizy successor for UK launch

New Mobilize Bento and Duo will soon be available in the UK, a new job listing reveals
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
25 July 2024

Renault is gearing up for the UK launch of the Twizy’s spiritual successor, the Mobilize Duo.

The news was confirmed by the appearance of a job listing on LinkedIn for a London-based product manager for the Duo and its cargo van variant, the Bento.

The position includes managing the sales process and pricing of the two electric vehicles, as well as tracking the performance of competitors such as the Citroën Ami and Ami Cargo.

Related articles

Given the hiring process is still under way, the new cars are not exepcted to arrive in the UK until next year.

A spokesperson for Renault told Autocar that plans are still being formulated and will be revealed in due course.

The move marks Mobilize's evolution from financial responsibilities, such as managing vehicle finance and insurance for the Renault Group, to becoming a brand in its own right.

Mobilize Bento

The Duo is effectively the direct successor to the Renault Twizy and adopts the same compact proportions and tandem seating layout. Three Duos are said to be capable of parking side by side in a regular space and it has Lamborghini-style scissor doors to allow easier ingress and egress in tight spots.

Two versions will be available. One will comply with the same L6e quadricycle regulations that the Citroën Ami is homologated under, capping its top speed to 28mph. The other will conform to L7e regulations and be capable of reaching 50mph. Both are said to have a range of 87 miles.

The Bento is a Duo redesigned for last-mile delivery services, with a 700-litre cargo locker fitted to its rear end.

Unlike the Ami, neither car is likely to be available for sale to the general public, under plans described at the vehicles’ 2022 unveiling. Instead, short-term rentals are set to be offered through a dedicated app, while longer-term subscription will be possible through a dedicated website. This site will also be used to manage servicing.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

New Renault Captur front lead
Renault Captur
8
Renault Captur
amg gt 63 review
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT
01 Kia Picanto 2024 review front driving lead
Kia Picanto
7
Kia Picanto
isuzu d max review
Isuzu D-Max
7
Isuzu D-Max
01 Kia Sorento 2024 review front driving lead
Kia Sorento
7
Kia Sorento

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Renault Twizy front three quarter lead

Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review

17bhp, the option of no doors, and a chassis tuned by RenaultSport - is the Twizy a sensible or foolish used buy?

Read our review
Back to top

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

New Renault Captur front lead
Renault Captur
8
Renault Captur
amg gt 63 review
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT
01 Kia Picanto 2024 review front driving lead
Kia Picanto
7
Kia Picanto
isuzu d max review
Isuzu D-Max
7
Isuzu D-Max
01 Kia Sorento 2024 review front driving lead
Kia Sorento
7
Kia Sorento

View all car reviews