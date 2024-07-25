Renault readying Twizy successor for UK launch

Renault is gearing up for the UK launch of the Twizy’s spiritual successor, the Mobilize Duo.

The news was confirmed by the appearance of a job listing on LinkedIn for a London-based product manager for the Duo and its cargo van variant, the Bento.

The position includes managing the sales process and pricing of the two electric vehicles, as well as tracking the performance of competitors such as the Citroën Ami and Ami Cargo.

Given the hiring process is still under way, the new cars are not exepcted to arrive in the UK until next year.

A spokesperson for Renault told Autocar that plans are still being formulated and will be revealed in due course.

The move marks Mobilize's evolution from financial responsibilities, such as managing vehicle finance and insurance for the Renault Group, to becoming a brand in its own right.

The Duo is effectively the direct successor to the Renault Twizy and adopts the same compact proportions and tandem seating layout. Three Duos are said to be capable of parking side by side in a regular space and it has Lamborghini-style scissor doors to allow easier ingress and egress in tight spots.

Two versions will be available. One will comply with the same L6e quadricycle regulations that the Citroën Ami is homologated under, capping its top speed to 28mph. The other will conform to L7e regulations and be capable of reaching 50mph. Both are said to have a range of 87 miles.

The Bento is a Duo redesigned for last-mile delivery services, with a 700-litre cargo locker fitted to its rear end.

Unlike the Ami, neither car is likely to be available for sale to the general public, under plans described at the vehicles’ 2022 unveiling. Instead, short-term rentals are set to be offered through a dedicated app, while longer-term subscription will be possible through a dedicated website. This site will also be used to manage servicing.