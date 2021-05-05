New Citroen Ami Cargo Electric to be sold in the UK

The commercial vehicle version of Citroën's ultra-compact Ami electric quadricycle will be sold in the UK.

The Ami Cargo Electric has been designed for ‘last-mile’ deliveries and services in urban areas with a payload of up to 140kg. It will retain left-hand drive when it comes to the UK, with the passenger seat replaced by a seven-part cargo-storage module.

The confirmation comes shortly after Citroën announced that the number of people who had registered their interest in the passenger version of the Ami had reached more than 14,000.

“I'm incredibly excited to see the Ami Cargo arrive in the UK next year.” said Citroën UK managing driector Eurig Druce.

“With more cities across the UK introducing restrictions for conventional vehicles, the Ami Cargo Electric will provide businesses and fleet customers with the opportunity to continue their urban and last-mile operations in a practical, sustainable and cost-efficient way."

It retains the compact dimensions of the two-seat passenger version, measuring 2041mm long and 1390mm wide. The storage module can offer 260 litres of storage, giving a total load capacity of 400 litres.

A new vertical partition, which Citroën claims doesn't limit visibility, separates the driver from the cargo area; and an adjustable modular shelf that can be used for storage or as a desk has been added.

There's also a new two-way adjustable floor that can be raised and locked in a vertical position, plus retainers to house fragile items.

As with the passenger version, the Ami Cargo gets a range of up to 47 miles from a 5.5kWh lithium ion battery.

Interested parties can reserve an Ami Cargo with a £250 deposit from today. The miniature van launched in France in June, with prices starting from €6490 (£5600). Specific launch dates and specification information will be announced at a later date.

