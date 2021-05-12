BACK TO ALL NEWS
Reimagined Ferrari 250 GT SWB gets modern cabin, 478bhp V12

British firm’s take on historic road racer features latest infotainment, electric seats and carbonfibre bodywork
12 May 2021

Wellingborough-based RML Group is nearing completion of a modernised take on the ultra-exclusive 1959 Ferrari 250 GT SWB, promising improved performance and an up-to-date cockpit environment.

The RML Short Wheelbase, the first production example of which is set to arrive in October, will be built with carbonfibre bodywork for reduced weight and feature interpretations of the 250 GT’s defining design cues, including stacked rear lights, an exposed fuel filler cap, a ‘chip cutter’ front grille and air vents behind each wheel.

The rear-wheel-drive restomod is powered by a 5.5-litre naturally aspirated Ferrari V12 engine that produces 478bhp and 419lb ft of torque, and is mated to an open-gate six-speed manual gearbox. 

 

It is slightly larger than the original car, at 4264mm long and 1954mm wide, but the overall silhouette has been retained. It also weighs slightly more than the original, at 1470kg – a likely result of the newer-spec engine and interior additions. 

The cabin is said to have been designed to accommodate drivers up to 6ft 6in, and gains modern features including electric front seats, cupholders, air conditioning and an advanced infotainment system that brings sat-nav and smartphone connectivity functionality.

“The new model pays homage to the driving purity of supercars from the past, while offering occupants 21st-century comfort and convenience,” RML Group said. It says the car was not built to challenge other supercars but will still reach a top speed of 185mph, hitting 62mph from rest in around 4.1sec.

“The Short Wheelbase was never conceived to compete, Top Trumps-style, with a typical supercar’s acceleration or top speed,” said Michael Mallock, RML’s CEO. “Our car takes a step back from that, and while it’s certainly rapid, our emphasis has always been on capturing a more organic driving experience, with less intervention and more usable performance, while still making it comfortable and convenient enough for people to enjoy regularly on modern roads.”

Production will be limited to around 30 cars, though no pricing information has been revealed.

