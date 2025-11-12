The reborn Ford Escort RS will be powered by a new four-cylinder engine that produces 325bhp and revs out to 10,000rpm while weighing just 85kg.

Built by Coventry-based Boreham Motorworks and named the Ten-K in reference to its high rev limit, it mirrors the original Escort RS1600’s Cosworth BDA engine in being a belt-driven unit with four valves per cylinder. It is, however, significantly larger, displacing 2.1 litres rather than 1.6 litres.

It also gets significant technological upgrades: the engine crank, rods, subframe, dry sump and cam cover are made from billet steel.

Its cylinder head is inspired by those used in Formula 1 powertrains, claimed to provide the optimal flow of intake and exhaust gases.

3D-printed castings for the engine block are said to allow its walls to be thinner than in a conventional engine, saving weight.

In addition, it uses individual throttle bodies, giving it the signature growl of the racing Escorts from which the new car takes inspiration.

Development of the Ten-K was overseen by Simon Goodliff and Laine Martin. Goodliff was formerly Ford’s chief engineer, while Martin was previously manager of Ford engine calibration and control systems.

The engine will be one of two offered under the bonnet of Boreham’s new Escort RS; the other will be an upsized and upgraded version of the original Cosworth powerplant, putting out 182bhp.