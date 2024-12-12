BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mk1 Ford Escort back in production with 296bhp and modern tech
Mk1 Ford Escort back in production with 296bhp and modern tech

Two-door gets an extensive high-tech makeover – with Ford's blessing

Charlie Martin Autocar
12 December 2024

A new UK engineering specialist has revived the original Ford Escort RS, with the backing of the car-making giant.

It has been developed by Coventry-based Boreham Motorworks and is unique for being allowed to use the Escort name and Ford badges.

Unlike many similarly conceived rivals, it is not a restomod based on an existing chassis. Instead, it is an all-new car and each example will be given a chassis number continuing on from the original production run.

It is based on the two-door Escort RS bodies that were produced by Ford’s Advanced Vehicle Operations in Aveley, Essex, before it was shut in 1975. Boreham Motorworks digitally recreated the shell and used computer simulations to re-engineer it for improved handling, adding extra bracing and widening the wheel arches. It also developed a new rear axle made from aluminium and titanium, and moved the rear dampers from their original canted position to a more conventional vertical orientation.

Two engines will be available: a reworking of the storied Twin Cam engine that powered the Escort to competition success, and a powerplant derived from Ford’s current offerings. 

The Twin Cam has been upsized from 1558cc to 1845cc and its twin Weber carburettors have been replaced by fuel injection. The changes net an extra 73bhp for 182bhp. This is sent to the rear wheels via the original four-speed gearbox, with straight-cut, close-ratio gears.

The modern alternative is a 2.1-litre four-pot with forged steel conrods and a billet crankshaft, enabling it to rev to 10,000rpm. It produces 296bhp and is mounted to a five-speed dog-leg ’box, with ratios aimed at providing usability both on the road and track.

Boreham Mk1 Ford Escort RS – rear quarter

Power steering, anti-lock brakes and traction control are omitted to match the driving experience of the original car. It’s also fitted with coilover suspension and an automatic torque-biasing limited-slip differential that’s said to provide “controllable and predictable” oversteer.

As well as all the changes under the skin, Boreham employed Wayne Burgess – formerly head of design for Jaguar SVR models, including the XE Project 8 – to bring the Escort up to date aesthetically.

For example, its chrome bumpers and main indicators were removed to match the look of contemporary race cars, such as the Alan Mann-developed Escort that won the 1968 British Saloon Car Championship. And the new LED headlight design mimics the cross-shaped tape that was applied in period to prevent light housings from shattering. 

Inside, it is a new design but with key references to the original, such as its six-clock instrument panel and two central air vents. It also has modern accoutrements such as climate control dials and switchgear, plus a small Apple CarPlay touchscreen.

Boreham Ford Escort Mk1 RS interior

The Boreham Ford Escort Mk1 RS will make its public debut next summer, ahead of production starting during the third quarter of 2025. Just 150 examples will be built and each will be sold by application only, in a similar fashion to the Ford GT and the new Mustang GTD. Each will be priced from £295,000.

Before then, Boreham will also revive the Ford RS200. Like the Escort, this will be built from the ground up as an “entirely new” creation.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Arthur Sleep 12 December 2024

Or I could have an Escort Cosworth completely rebuilt down to every screw for half that price.  This is just silly.

Marc 12 December 2024
You've really got to want the Ford badge to pay 3 x the cost of an MST. It is fantastic though.
Bar room lawyer 12 December 2024

Does RS stand for "Rip-off & Scarper?"

