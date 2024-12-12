A new UK engineering specialist has revived the original Ford Escort RS, with the backing of the car-making giant.

It has been developed by Coventry-based Boreham Motorworks and is unique for being allowed to use the Escort name and Ford badges.

Unlike many similarly conceived rivals, it is not a restomod based on an existing chassis. Instead, it is an all-new car and each example will be given a chassis number continuing on from the original production run.

It is based on the two-door Escort RS bodies that were produced by Ford’s Advanced Vehicle Operations in Aveley, Essex, before it was shut in 1975. Boreham Motorworks digitally recreated the shell and used computer simulations to re-engineer it for improved handling, adding extra bracing and widening the wheel arches. It also developed a new rear axle made from aluminium and titanium, and moved the rear dampers from their original canted position to a more conventional vertical orientation.

Two engines will be available: a reworking of the storied Twin Cam engine that powered the Escort to competition success, and a powerplant derived from Ford’s current offerings.

The Twin Cam has been upsized from 1558cc to 1845cc and its twin Weber carburettors have been replaced by fuel injection. The changes net an extra 73bhp for 182bhp. This is sent to the rear wheels via the original four-speed gearbox, with straight-cut, close-ratio gears.

The modern alternative is a 2.1-litre four-pot with forged steel conrods and a billet crankshaft, enabling it to rev to 10,000rpm. It produces 296bhp and is mounted to a five-speed dog-leg ’box, with ratios aimed at providing usability both on the road and track.

Power steering, anti-lock brakes and traction control are omitted to match the driving experience of the original car. It’s also fitted with coilover suspension and an automatic torque-biasing limited-slip differential that’s said to provide “controllable and predictable” oversteer.