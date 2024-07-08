Reborn Ford Capri to be unveiled on Wednesday 10 July

Ford has confirmed the new Capri will be unveiled on Wednesday 10 July in a new post on social media.

It posted a short video showing former footballer Eric Cantona attempting to plug an electric car charger into the fuel filler cap of a late Capri 2.8 Injection. “The legend is back” and the shorthand date are written on the coupé’s rear window.

It effectively confirms that Ford’s next electric SUV will reprise the Capri name, following a recent guerrilla marketing campaign that strongly hinted at its return.

Rather than a small, low-set coupé with a range of internal combustion engines, the new Capri will be a high-riding electric fastback twinned with the existing Ford Explorer.

It is expected to be technically identical to the Explorer, based on Volkswagen’s MEB EV platform, with three powertrains (168bhp, 282bhp and 335bhp) and three battery sizes (52kWh, 77kWh and 79kWh).

For reference, the range-topping Explorer Extended Range dispatches the 0-62mph sprint in 5.3sec and can officially drive 329 miles between charges.

The legend is back. pic.twitter.com/U0jyVP0I19 — Ford UK (@forduk) July 7, 2024

The new Capri arrives 38 years after the original bowed out. It will be built at Ford’s plant in Cologne, Germany, where the Fiesta was previously assembled.

The firm has invested some £1.6 billion into refurbishing the site to support EV production, adding new “cutting-edge AI” and more than 600 robots.