Reborn Bizzarrini to restart production of 5300 GT

The 1960s Bizzarrini 5300 GT sports car will soon be put back into production as part of the reborn marque's Revival Series.

Led by a trio of prominent ex-Aston Martin executives, including long-time CEO Dr Ulrich Bez, Bizzarrini will hand-build 24 examples of the 5300 GT for "a new generation of collectors and enthusiasts".

That car will be followed by a "unique contemporary machine" developed with input from original company founder Giotto Bizzarrini, as well as revered designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, who penned the 5300 GT.

Details of the new car are thin on the ground, but the company claims it will be a "superlative high-performance sports car" powered by an "iconic" internal combustion engine and with a focus on tradition.

Also known as the Strada, the 5300 GT is regarded as the Italian brand's best-known and most successful model. It took its power from a 5.4-litre Chevrolet small-block V8, weighed just 1200kg and could crack 0-62mph in less than 7.0sec.

In line with the brand's ambition to "encapsulate the spirit of a bygone age of high-performance race cars," the continuation car - officially called the 5300 GT Revival Corsa 24/75 - will be a faithful recreation of the original in terms of styling and concept.

That means the composite body panels will cloak a bespoke tubular steel frame, with disc brakes fitted at all four corners and a twin carb-fed 5.3-litre V8 powering the independently suspended rear axle.

The revival will make subtle concessions to modernity, however, including a race-spec roll bar and safety fuel cell, and power will be upped to between 395bhp and 473bhp for improved performance.

The limited-run creation will tip the scales at just 975kg, giving an "excellent power-to-weight ratio" and "ensuring its competitiveness in international historic racing".

Bizzarrini will design individual cars to FIA specifications according to the owner's needs.

The continuation car will likely look all but identical to Giugiaro's original cr, with a long front bonnet, sloping rear deck and distinctive twin grilles among its trademark features.

The Bizzarrini name has been revived for several one-offs and concepts since the brand was retired in the 1960s, but it's now set to return to limited-scale production with backing from London-based dealer group Pegasus Brands.

