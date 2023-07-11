JLR spends £10m to stop thefts of older Range Rover models

JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) has invested more than £10 million in upgrading the security of some of its older cars, in response to high theft rates of certain models.

The announcement comes after JLR CEO Adrian Mardell told investors in March that “theft of our vehicles in large cities has become a problem", singling out London and Manchester as the two worst-affected locations.

That was after an Autocar investigation revealed that insurers were refusing to cover Range Rover owners because the risk of theft had become so great.

JLR was forced to halt its own insurance offering last year after partner Verex said it would no longer extend coverage.

According to the DVLA, Range Rover models were the second most stolen cars in the UK last year, with more than 5200 stolen.

Mardell said that “mostly old-architecture” (meaning previous-generation) cars were at risk of theft, and it's these that will benefit from the company’s investment in improved security.

This year, JLR says it has upgraded the security of more than 65,000 cars built between 2018 and 2022, including those out of warranty, to ensure “the same levels of protection as current models”.

It's now asking remaining owners to take their car to a dealer or book an appointment with a mobile technician – a “rare approach” taken by JLR to accelerate the process – to have the work carried out.

JLR said that although it had upgraded a large number of cars, “a sizeable amount are still outstanding; we're still working hard to reach clients who haven't yet taken up their updates”.

Thefts were being conducted by thieves hacking the keyless entry system and driving away without a key, but an update to the car’s body control module (BCM) makes this no longer possible.