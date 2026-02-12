BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Range Rover to get first facelift in four years ahead of EV's arrival
UP NEXT
BMW reveals new logo for Alpina luxury sub-brand

Range Rover to get first facelift in four years ahead of EV's arrival

Images from Autocar's spy photographers reveal a new-look front end and potentially an interior redesign

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
12 February 2026

JLR is readying the first major refresh for its Range Rover flagship in four years – and the arrival of its new look could coincide with the launch of the delayed electric Range Rover, due to be revealed later this year as the brand's first entirely new model since 2022.

The fifth-generation, 'L460' variant of the SUV has been on sale since 2022 and has consistently been one of the brand’s best-selling cars. Together, the Range Rover, Defender and Range Rover Sport accounted for 74% of JLR’s total sales in 2025.

While the model line has received yearly updates – for example, the 2026 car’s hybrid powertrains have been made more efficient – it hasn’t been given a traditional facelift, which car makers normally bring in after two to three years of a model being on sale.

However, Autocar spy photographers have now spotted a mule near the Arctic Circle sporting a fresh look that includes a new headlight design, a different grille and a redesigned bumper with larger ducts. 

The mule's interior has also been completely camouflaged, suggesting a refreshed interior is on the way. Little appears to have been done to the rear.

In terms of powertrains, given this is a facelift, the Range Rover is expected to continue with the same plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains as today’s car in both diesel and petrol guises. The top-rung models' 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 – which in SV guise offers an output of 607bhp – is also expected to remain.

JLR told Autocar that it doesn’t comment on future products.

The facelift is also expected to adorn the incoming Range Rover EV, given JLR previously said the car’s appearance would stay consistent regardless of powertrain.

Both the facelifted ICE model and new EV are expected to be revealed at the same time at an unveiling pencilled in for later this year. Last July, Autocar reported that JLR had delayed the Range Rover EV until late 2026 at the earliest due to the need to undertake more testing.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Geely Starray EM i review lead
Geely Starray EM-i
5
Geely Starray EM-i
MG4 review 047
MG 4 EV
8
MG 4 EV
MG4 Urban review 001
MG 4 EV Urban
MG 4 EV Urban
Skoda Epiq proto drive front three quarter
Skoda Epiq
Skoda Epiq
01 Smart #5 Premium 2026 Autocar road test review lead cornering
Smart #5
7
Smart #5

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
range rover sport review 2024 01 front tracking

Range Rover Sport review

Latest Sport is best model yet, with luxury and off-roading to match full-fat Range Rover

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Mokka X 1.6i Design Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£6,580
 Volvo XC40 2.0 D4 R-Design Pro Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£20,833
 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2.0 M235i Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr opens in a new tab
£24,495
 Mg5 61.1kWh Exclusive Long Range Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£12,055
 Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI EVO Match Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£17,049
 Volvo V40 2.0 D2 Pro Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£7,600
 DS 4 1.6 E-TENSE 12.4kWh Trocadero EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£13,974
 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Design Euro 6 5dr opens in a new tab
£10,375
 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr opens in a new tab
£28,389
View all cars
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Geely Starray EM i review lead
Geely Starray EM-i
5
Geely Starray EM-i
MG4 review 047
MG 4 EV
8
MG 4 EV
MG4 Urban review 001
MG 4 EV Urban
MG 4 EV Urban
Skoda Epiq proto drive front three quarter
Skoda Epiq
Skoda Epiq
01 Smart #5 Premium 2026 Autocar road test review lead cornering
Smart #5
7
Smart #5

View all car reviews