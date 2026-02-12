JLR is readying the first major refresh for its Range Rover flagship in four years – and the arrival of its new look could coincide with the launch of the delayed electric Range Rover, due to be revealed later this year as the brand's first entirely new model since 2022.

The fifth-generation, 'L460' variant of the SUV has been on sale since 2022 and has consistently been one of the brand’s best-selling cars. Together, the Range Rover, Defender and Range Rover Sport accounted for 74% of JLR’s total sales in 2025.

While the model line has received yearly updates – for example, the 2026 car’s hybrid powertrains have been made more efficient – it hasn’t been given a traditional facelift, which car makers normally bring in after two to three years of a model being on sale.

However, Autocar spy photographers have now spotted a mule near the Arctic Circle sporting a fresh look that includes a new headlight design, a different grille and a redesigned bumper with larger ducts.

The mule's interior has also been completely camouflaged, suggesting a refreshed interior is on the way. Little appears to have been done to the rear.

In terms of powertrains, given this is a facelift, the Range Rover is expected to continue with the same plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains as today’s car in both diesel and petrol guises. The top-rung models' 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 – which in SV guise offers an output of 607bhp – is also expected to remain.

JLR told Autocar that it doesn’t comment on future products.

The facelift is also expected to adorn the incoming Range Rover EV, given JLR previously said the car’s appearance would stay consistent regardless of powertrain.

Both the facelifted ICE model and new EV are expected to be revealed at the same time at an unveiling pencilled in for later this year. Last July, Autocar reported that JLR had delayed the Range Rover EV until late 2026 at the earliest due to the need to undertake more testing.