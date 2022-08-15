Radical UK-designed sports SUVs lead EV push for Mahindra

Indian automotive giant Mahindra has embarked on a landmark electrification drive with the reveal of five new electric SUVs – two of which have been designed at its new European design headquarters in the UK and all using a new platform based on the VW Group's MEB architecture.

As the spearheads of its new Born Electric strategy, the new EVs represent a step change in terms of styling and technology for the multinational industry behemoth, and symbolically have been revealed at an event marking the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Four of the five will go on sale between 2024 and 2026, and notably, company bosses have expressed their desire to export the cars to Europe – including the UK – if market conditions are right.

The new SUVs are split into two distinct sub-brands: XUV and BE. The former – represented here by the XUV:e8 and XUV:e9 – has been described as a brand which "builds upon the Mahindra legacy, while embracing the future."

Mahindra imagines cars sold under this banner (which will be based on combustion-engined models in the Mahindra line-up) will appeal to "customers who have the passion to live life beyond boundaries while making a difference". It is not yet confirmed if they will be built on the same production line as their fuel-burning siblings; Mahindra is currently considering the business case of parallel construction.

The BE brand, meanwhile, exhibits an "audacious new design language" with a view to letting "customers be who they want to be" - as demonstrated by the BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The former is the flagship, and is described as a sports car that will "raise your heart rate".

All five showcase Mahindra's new 'Heartcore' design philosophy, which it says aims to demonstrate presence, strength and attitude. Tellingly, the firm also suggests they will "create an electrifying presence, both on the road and off it" - suggesting that, despite their potential global focus, the cars have been designed with India's sometimes-challenging road environments in mind.