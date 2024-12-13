BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Radical Renault 5 Turbo 3E to get public debut by summer
Allroad returns: Audi Q6 E-tron gets portal axles in off-road makeover

Radical Renault 5 Turbo 3E to get public debut by summer

Renault CEO confirms hyper-hatchback's debut is imminent and "much more" than 150 units will be built

News
Mark TisshawFelix Page
5 mins read
24 January 2025

Renault will reveal its wild Turbo 3E hyper-hatchback in the coming months before starting production of "much more" than 150 units next year - and there could be more hardcore performance models in the firm's future.

Developed in collaboration with Alpine, the outlandish 3E is the electric reincarnation of the original Renault 5 Turbo. It is loosely based on today's retro Renault 5 supermini but with bespoke bodywork, its own platform and a pair of in-wheel motors pumping out more than 500bhp. 

It is far removed in its conception from any Renault model past or present, but CEO Fabrice Cambolive told Autocar that it "was a kind of logical consequence when you look at the design of the R5, which already takes some elements from the old Turbo".

He also said it plays an important role as an expansion of the Renault 5 range: "For me, it was very important to be able to have as extensive as possible coverage in terms of customer needs for R5 - beginning with a very interesting price bracket but opening the adoption of this car to people who want extreme sensations.

"When you have such a car which is such fun to drive, why not push the boundaries?" 

He hailed the 3E's ability to "drift permanently" and carry "much more speed" as headline attributes but said these "extreme conditions" were developed with a keen eye on efficiency, so as to ensure the hyper-hatch retained a usable range. 

"That's why the idea of having engines on wheels was very interesting for us," he said, referring to the 3E's in-wheel EV motors, a technology that is widely touted as bringing dramatic advantages in packaging, efficiency and power delivery compared with conventional 'e-axles'. 

Renault will prove the potential of this technology when the 3E makes its dynamic debut, Cambolive said, without naming a date or venue. The original 3E concept was driven in anger for the first time at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, and sibling brand Alpine hosted the global debut of the R5-based A290 hot hatch there last year - but the company hasn't confirmed its attendance at the 2025 event. 

He also wouldn't give specifics on the 3E's pricing but said "we will have a fair price linked, of course, with the power of the car" and it will be far below the £200,000-plus commanded by sibling brand Alpine's similarly extreme A110 R Ultime track car.

However, Cambolive did say Renault will build "much more" than 150 units and has been encouraged by early reaction to the car. 

"A lot of people who know the price already are ready to invest because they think this kind of car will never lose value," he said, highlighting the collector status that has been achieved by the original Turbo. "If you browse the R5 Turbo 1, you have prices that are quite significant…"

Original Turbos are vanishingly rare and prices for the best examples currently push well past £150,000. 

"I don't think the price will be a barrier," said Cambolive. "As long as it's fair, as long as the car delivers the power, the efficiency, the technology, the innovation and a very high-quality dimension, I think we'll find our public – especially a public which remembers the ultra-sporty aspects of Renault in the past."

The decision not to revive the dormant Renault Sport moniker used by previous Renault hot hatches is because "we are focusing a lot on product", Cambolive said, "and speaking about Renault Sport without any products is not essential". 

He did suggest, however, that there could be more performance models in the pipeline for Renault after this. "I prefer to speak about Turbo 3E, and after that to see what we can do on top of that if Turbo 3E is a success," he said. "Let's build our 'sportivity' step by step."

Renault product boss Bruno Vanel recently promised the 5 Turbo 3E will deliver an “outstanding driving sensation, something completely unexpected” that is “agile like nothing else” as a result of its innovative drivetrain.

The two in-wheel motors enable more precise control of each wheel and the wheels can effectively “do what they want”, said Vanel. In-wheel technology – which, Autocar understands, has been supplied by British specialist Protean Electric – removes the need for an electronic differential or the type of simulated ‘manual’ gearshift used on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

The 0-62mph time will be less than 3.5sec, and Vanel described the performance as “breathtaking”. 

The electric hot hatch will have a bespoke carbon-composite body. Renault has yet to confirm the car’s dimensions but its proportions are significantly different from those of the standard 5 on which it is loosely based. Only the windscreen angle is shared between the two.

A longer dash-to-axle ratio in particular reveals that the production car will follow the concept in using a bespoke architecture. The two-seat concept used a tubular chassis with a roll-cage in the rear.

Renault 5 Turbo 3E side

Its extreme bodywork is created with aerodynamic efficiency and cooling in mind, including a vast rear spoiler and diffuser, flared wheel arches, and side air intakes to cool the motors.

One of the key features of the concept version was its three drift modes for different levels of playfulness, including the ability to do doughnuts. The concept also used a manual handbrake and, given how important that is to the ethos of the project, it’s something Renault would want to retain for production.

Sandeep Bhambra, Renault’s head of advanced design, said the brief from Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo was to “make me a little beast”. Bhambra said the “intention had always been to make it” for production after the positive reaction garnered by the concept that previewed it in 2022.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

muffindell 18 December 2024

Great looking car with just the right amount of retro that also has the potential to smash anything else on the market, although I don't understand why it's not 4 wheel drive at that price point.

LP in Brighton 14 December 2024

Sure it's going to generate a few headlines (probably its real purpose) and would probably make a great Hill Climb car. But who is going to actually buy it? Does it really make sense to purchase a 500 horsepower rocket ship that probably would not complete more than a single lap hot lap of the Nurburgring without stopping for juice? Renault or Alpine should stop this nonsense and put a bit more effort into selling it's really excellent A110 sports car. 

Andrew1 14 December 2024

EVs can do more than 1 lap at Nurburgring, for example Hyundai Ioniq 5N can do 2-3 flat-out.

Besides, a hot petrol car can only do 5-6 laps, really, but it overheats after 2.

But that's not the point, anyway. If it were intended for Nurburgring it would have been AWD, not RWD.

Peter Cavellini 15 December 2024
LP in Brighton wrote:

Sure it's going to generate a few headlines (probably its real purpose) and would probably make a great Hill Climb car. But who is going to actually buy it? Does it really make sense to purchase a 500 horsepower rocket ship that probably would not complete more than a single lap hot lap of the Nurburgring without stopping for juice? Renault or Alpine should stop this nonsense and put a bit more effort into selling it's really excellent A110 sports car. 

Of course it's not sensible or practical, it's more a because I like it, nothing wrong with that, would you be influenced by what a fellow poster said about your choice of brand or particular car?, no you wouldn't, buy it to sit in it's climate controlled garage or buy it to do Hill climbs, ( by the way, I don't think it has enough Hp or aero to compete as is anyway, it a choice think, isn't it?

used_car_meme 14 December 2024

Need it 

