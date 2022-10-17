BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Radical Peugeot Inception concept will preview bespoke electric cars
UP NEXT
New 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV gets 677bhp range-topper

Radical Peugeot Inception concept will preview bespoke electric cars

Peugeot is soon to showcase features and design cues that will define its pure-electric models from 2025
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
17 October 2022

Peugeot will shortly give a glimpse of what to expect from its first generation of bespoke electric cars, with a concept car that dramatically rethinks its traditional exterior and interior design cues.

Called the Inception, in reference to a number of features and technologies it will showcase for the first time, it will arrive just before Peugeot gets under way with what CEO Linda Jackson calls the firm’s "electric year" in 2023.

By 2024, Peugeot will offer an electrified version of each of its models, with the final additions to line-up including 3008 and 5008 hybrids – using new-to-Stellantis electric hardware with improved efficiency.

Related articles

Next year, it will also launch the more powerful e-208 GT supermini, roll out the e-308 hatchback and e-308 SW estate and start selling the 408 crossover with a choice of two plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The Inception will give strong clues to what future electrified Peugeot models – more specifically those designed from the ground up to be pure-electric – will look like, beginning from 2025.

It will, Jackson told reporters, be “more than just a symbolic gesture” and will embody Peugeot’s ambition to “reinvent the automotive experience for more pleasure”.

Peugeot has the opportunity to reinvent three key strains of its customer experience as it gears up for all-out electrification, said Jackson: spacial organisation, driving gestures and the “experiences in and around the car”.

The Inception will show how it plans to achieve this, most notably with a variation on its trademark i-Cockpit interior layout, which “evolves several steps” beyond that featured in the brand’s current cars. It remains unclear how different this will be, but company bosses are keen that future Peugeot models retain the “sensation of driving” and the “allure” that it says are core to its current models.

The Inception won't necessarily preview a production car but rather will explore a number of themes Peugeot will pursue on next-generation products, rather like Dacia’s off-road-focused Manifesto concept, making its debut in Paris.

“It will project the values of the brand”, said Jackson, stopping short of confirming any further details, beyond that it will be based on Stellantis hardware - presumably the STLA Medium architecture for C-D segment passenger EVs.

Speaking exclusively to Autocar, Peugeot’s head of design, Matthias Hossann, told Autocar that Peugeot wants to “keep the feel of driving sensation” in its next-generation cars and will seek to maintain attractive proportions - while exploring new ways of defining segments.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

“This is the beginning of a new story for Peugeot and a great opportunity for us designers, because we've announced we will be full-electric by 2030, and that’s a great opportunity for a brand with such a legacy as Peugeot. This is just the beginning of the new story,” Hossann said.

He wouldn't be drawn on whether bespoke Peugeot EVs will look markedly different from the cars Peugeot sells today but drew attention to a number of defining features of Peugeot models, including the ‘fang’ running lights and i-Cockpit cabin, which will remain important characteristics for the brand.

The Inception will be Peugeot’s first concept since the acclaimed E-Legend of 2018, which took its lead from the brand’s 1960s 504 Coupé in imagining a retro-styled electric coupé for the 2020s.

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 308 2.0 BlueHDi GT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£9,789
67,241miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.4 HDi Active Euro 5 5dr
2015
£7,390
20,905miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 2008 50kWh Allure Premium Auto 5dr
2021
£27,999
30,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech Active EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,098
48,430miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Active Euro 6 5dr
2016
£8,700
15,753miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,228
13,116miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 12V Active Euro 5 5dr
2013
£2,890
104,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 508 2.0 BlueHDi Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£7,199
92,883miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech GT Line Premium EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£22,400
45,760miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
jopami 17 October 2022

That's fair enough, but this will be the first stellantis based car using the same architecture as the mokka and 208 etc which all get very good reviews, so I see no reason why this should be any different.

Copy here……………………………………….ｗｗｗ．ｗｏｒｋｓｃｌｉｃｋ．ｃｏｍ 

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives