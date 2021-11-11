Radford Type 62-2 completes track testing phase

The Radford Type 62-2 has completed a final pre-production development track test before deliveries start in 2022, and the nascent firm has revealed performance figures for the Lotus-based model.

A prototype, in a range-topping John Player Special specification, achieved an electronically limited top speed of 186mph with a 0-62mph sprint of 2.9sec. It also traveled from 0-124mph in 8.4sec, with power coming from a supercharged 3.5-litre V6 producing 600bhp.

The testing was conducted at Hethel by Formula 1 champion and Radford co-founder Jenson Button and overseen by Clive Chapman, the son of Lotus founder Colin Chapman.

“To finally drive the Type 62-2 for the first time was obviously a very special moment,” said Button. “The cockpit already feels like home. The car felt great, well balanced in high and low-speed corners, and it ran faultlessly all day, which is the perfect base for the months of set-up tweaking that will follow for me.

“We want to ensure that this car is a pure driver’s car that pays both due respects to the DNA of Lotus but also delivers the luxury of a Radford."

Prices for the Type 62-2 haven't been publicly revealed. Buyers will have the opportunity to attend a track day event alongside Button once their car has been delivered.

Radford reveals Type 62-2

The coachbuilder recently revealed the interior of the Lotus Type 62-inspired two-seat coupé, which made its UK debut at the Goodwood Revival in September 2021.

This particular variant's interior design reflects elements of its 1970s F1-inspired JPS livery, with its predominantly black design decorated with gold accents – although other liveries are available.