Radford Type 62-2 completes track testing phase

The Radford Type 62-2 has completed a final pre-production development track test before deliveries start in 2022, and the nascent firm has revealed performance figures for the Lotus-based model.
A prototype, in a range-topping John Player Special specification, achieved an electronically limited top speed of 186mph with a 0-62mph sprint of 2.9sec. It also traveled from 0-124mph in 8.4sec, with power coming from a supercharged 3.5-litre V6 producing 600bhp.
The testing was conducted at Hethel by Formula 1 champion and Radford co-founder Jenson Button and overseen by Clive Chapman, the son of Lotus founder Colin Chapman.
“To finally drive the Type 62-2 for the first time was obviously a very special moment,” said Button. “The cockpit already feels like home. The car felt great, well balanced in high and low-speed corners, and it ran faultlessly all day, which is the perfect base for the months of set-up tweaking that will follow for me.
“We want to ensure that this car is a pure driver’s car that pays both due respects to the DNA of Lotus but also delivers the luxury of a Radford."
Prices for the Type 62-2 haven't been publicly revealed. Buyers will have the opportunity to attend a track day event alongside Button once their car has been delivered.
Radford reveals Type 62-2
The coachbuilder recently revealed the interior of the Lotus Type 62-inspired two-seat coupé, which made its UK debut at the Goodwood Revival in September 2021.
This particular variant's interior design reflects elements of its 1970s F1-inspired JPS livery, with its predominantly black design decorated with gold accents – although other liveries are available.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Looks like the kind of car that should have a really big ashtray in its retro interior.
I suppose you can't blame someone for finding a niche market for Cars like these, yes, you'll never see one let alone sit in one, but, there's a market, so sell em while you can.