Radford 62-2 gets UK debut in 600bhp John Player Special form

Revived coachbuilder Radford's debut model - a two-seat coupé inspired by the venerable Lotus Type 62 racer - will make its UK debut next week at the Goodwood Revival.

The limited-run 62-2, featuring a mid-engine layout with ‘race-inspired’ underpinnings, will be shown for the first time in John Player Special specification - which will account for just 12 of the 62 units being built.

The car has been developed by the US-based Radford outfit, which has revived the name of a prolific British coachbuilding marque founded in 1948, the same year as Lotus, which has supported the project. Radford is fronted by former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button, designer Mark Stubbs and broadcaster Ant Anstead.

It will remain faithful to the original 1960s model, standing low at 1133mm tall, with wide wheel arches and side air intakes. Rear ducktail spoilers can be selected on some models, and the interior has been described by the firm as ‘uncluttered.’

Three specifications, ‘Classic’, 'John Player Special' and ‘Gold Leaf’, will be available at launch, each inspired by a historic Lotus motorsport livery and driven by a Toyota-derived 3.5-litre supercharged V6, shared with Lotus's new Emira sports car, with a choice of either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The basic Classic Type 62-2 produces 430bhp, with a claimed power-to-weight ratio of around 1:1, while Gold Leaf models gain upgraded pistons, con-rons, camshafts and electronic mapping, taking output to around 500bhp. In-depth performance figures for the models have yet to be revealed.

The Gold Leaf version also gains design cues inspired by the race car’s livery and rear wings, which, on the original Type 62, were added by Lotus for additional downforce after track testing. It also has the option of a limited-slip differential when the dual-clutch transmission is selected, and advanced ABS and traction control.