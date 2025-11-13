BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lotus launches plug-in hybrid Eletre with 939bhp

Puma and Kuga get Ford's 'hands-off' autonomous driving system

The system works on designated ‘BlueCruise roads’ only and drivers must keep their eyes on the road

Charlie Martin
News
2 mins read
5 March 2026

Ford has dramatically expanded the range of cars offered with its ‘hands-off’ autonomous driving system, BlueCruise.

Using a combination of radars and cameras, Ford’s BlueCruise system works much like any other advanced adaptive cruise control – as offered by the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and many more – but with the added ability for drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel.

The tech was previously limited to the Mustang Mach-E, but the Kuga, Puma and electric Puma Gen-E will now be offered with special BlueCruise Edition trims that come with the system already activated. 

It will be active as standard – side-stepping the requirement for a £17.99 per month subscription – and comes with a Driver Assistance Pack. The latter is required for BlueCruise to function, bringing adaptive cruise control, a blindspot warning system, automatic lane change system and a 360deg camera.

Watch: Autocar drives 'hands-off' in UK with Ford BlueCruise

Ford Puma BlueCruise Edition

The system can only be activated in pre-approved ‘Blue Zones’ on motorways. Ford claims more than 84,000 miles of road across 16 European nations are currently approved for its use. Key routes covered by BlueCruise include the M25, M1 and M6.

Activating BlueCruise does not hand over total authority to the car’s computers, because the driver must keep their eyes on the road at all times and be ready to take control back at a moment’s notice.

The cheapest car to come in the BlueCruise trim is the Puma Gen-E, which, after being discounted by £3750 through the government’s Electric Car Grant, will cost £31,545. 

A combustion-engined Puma BlueCruise Edition is £33,995, while a Kuga BlueCruise is £41,995. 

These cars will be visually distinguished from regular Pumas and Kugas by exclusive Vapor Blue paintwork with a black roof, black mirror caps and black alloy wheels.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

405line 13 November 2025

Driving is dead, but they still want you to carry on buying cars, and also pay extra for a computer to drive them.

xxxx 14 November 2025
405line wrote:

Driving is dead,..

Is it?

xxxx 13 November 2025

Love to see the take up on this £220 a year subscription for cruise control plus.

Annoying they're increasing the price of the car by fitting all this tech tat despite the fact the owner may never use it, hope it fails but I don't suppose Ford will ever let on.

Peter Cavellini 13 November 2025

Yep, my question also, what is the need for taking your hands off the wheel? , you can't do anything useful while the car is steering/ driving the car, if you take your hand off the wheel your back in control,it seems daft to put tech in a car that has no real useful purpose.

