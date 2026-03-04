Lotus has unveiled the plug-in hybrid version of its Eletre SUV, which will arrive in Europe at the end of this year.

The car is significant in that it marks the Geely-brand’s return to combustion engines as a power source after initially promising to go all electric.

Launched today in China, the PHEV is positioned as a stand-alone model and given a new name: For Me. This probably won't be used in Europe, however.

The powertrain couples a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a synchronous motor on each axle for a combined power output of 939bhp, good for a claimed acceleration time of 3.3sec to 62mph. That beats the maximum 892bhp figure for the pure-electric Eletre R.

Lotus is pitching its new PHEV against luxury rivals, with Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng referencing the Lamborghini Urus and even the Ferrari Purosangue at the launch event. The Urus is now only available as a PHEV with 789bhp.

The For Me is fitted with a 70kWh battery (smaller than the EV's 108kWh pack) that offers an electric-only range of 220 miles, according to China’s generous CLTC test cycle. Combined range is 880 miles, Lotus claims.

The battery incorporates ‘6C’ fast charging that enables it to be charged from 30% to 80% in eight minutes.

Additional technology includes what Lotus calls 6D Digital Dynamic Chassis with an adaptive 48V anti-roll bar that the company says helps prevent the "boat-like" feel of some SUVs.

The For Me weighs between 2575kg and 2625kg, depending on the chosen trim and optional extras, roughly aligning with the pure-electric Eletre.

The ‘X-hybrid’ technology is similar to that on Lotus sibling brand Zeekr’s 9X luxury SUV, which employs up to three electric motors for a combined 1381bhp, suggesting further upgrades could be had.

Lotus’s pivot to PHEV power opens up the brand to a swathe of wealthy customers who so far have been reluctant to switch to EVs. As well as the Urus, the For Me will go up against the 717bhp Aston Martin DBX and the 748bhp BMW XM.

Lotus has said it is also planning a PHEV version of the Emira sports car as part of a facelift timed to comply with the Euro 7 emissions regulation change in 2027 for existing models.

The brand had previously committed to selling only EVs by 2028, but sales of the Eletre and Emeya have been significantly slower than first expected, forcing it to adjust course.

CEO Feng Qingfeng said the launch of PHEVs will help Lotus’s sales in regions with slower uptake of EVs, such as Italy and Saudi Arabia.

The PHEVs are also expected to boost Lotus’s profitability. The company recorded an operating loss of $357 million (£267m) for the first nine months of 2025.