Polestar 2 recalled globally due to faulty battery inverters

Polestar has announced it will recall the majority of its Polestar 2 models sold globally to replace faulty battery inverters.

First UK deliveries for the electric fastback began back in the summer, with Polestar confirming that a total of 360 UK cars are affected by the recall. Globally, the figure is 4586. US deliveries haven't yet started.

The inverter is the device that transforms the energy held in the batteries into the power used by the motors. It’s not clear what the exact problem is, but it has already been resolved, with sales to customers continuing and all undelivered 2s set to be updated before handover.

Customers are warned that delivery delays are likely, however.

A statement confirmed that communication will be sent to affected customers from today by email. It's claimed that the issue can be resolved “in a single workshop visit”.

Polestar has also begun a service campaign to replace faulty High Voltage Coolant Heater (HVCH) parts in early production models. A total of 138 UK models are affected by the problem, which could affect both cabin and high-voltage battery heating.

At the same time, the company is taking the opportunity to upgrade all affected cars to be compatible with over-the-air software updates. Set to be rolled out soon, this will allow the brand to push new software to customers remotely and easily.

It’s not the first recall issued for the 2. Just last month, it was reported that some early examples faced power delivery issues while driving, with Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath stating the issue happened “in very, very rare cases”. It was dealt with via a software update.

