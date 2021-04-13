BACK TO ALL NEWS
Polestar 2 gains front-wheel-drive entry variants from £39,990

Front-driven EV launched with choice of two battery capacities and a range of up to 335 miles
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
13 April 2021

The Polestar 2 electric hatchback is now available in entry-level front-wheel-drive guise, priced from £39,900, with a choice of battery sizes.

Having launched last year in four-wheel-drive, dual-motor form and priced from £49,900, the Sino-Swedish EV can now be equipped with a single motor on the front axle, providing either 221bhp or 227bhp, and 243lb ft.

For an additional £3000, the front-driven 2 can be specified with the Long Range battery option, which raises capacity from 64kWh to 78kWh for an estimated range of 320-335 miles, up from 260-273 miles on the cheaper car.

The Performance Pack, with adjustable suspension, 20in alloy wheels and performance brakes, remains exclusive to the dual-motor 2 for £5000, but the new model can be upgraded with the £4000 Plus Pack, which brings a sunroof and more interior kit, and the £3000 Pilot Pack, which expands the suite of driver aids.

The front-wheel-drive cars are visually indistinguishable from the existing dual-motor 2, with 19in and LED headlights remaining standard fitment to all variants. A second vegan-friendly upholstery option has been made available, and standard equipment includes an eight-speaker sound system, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: “What we have successfully managed with the new versions is to avoid stripping the lower-priced models of their character and premium feeling. Even the most affordable Polestar 2, with no optional equipment, has great visual consistency and high level of standard equipment.”

Polestar is now accepting online orders ahead of test drives being offered in September.

 

xxxx 13 April 2021

Just so much more sensible, Tesla will have an interesting couple of years ahead. As a footnote  it sounds like deliveries aren't starting till maybe as late late this year.

