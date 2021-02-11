BACK TO ALL NEWS
Polestar 1: final build slots for 601bhp PHEV available
Volkswagen and Microsoft collaborate on autonomous driving tech

Polestar 1: final build slots for 601bhp PHEV available

Polestar’s flagship and first stand-alone model will complete its production run at the end of 2021
11 February 2021

Polestar has released the final build slots for the 1 luxury coupé before production of the plug-in hybrid flagship ends this year. 

The 1, which served as a ‘halo’ car for Polestar’s launch as a stand-alone brand away from Volvo, was originally only meant to have a three-year production run with the capacity of up to 500 cars to be built annually at the company’s facility in Chengdu, China. 

It currently remains unclear how many examples have been produced to date, but just 65 examples of the £139,000 PHEV were registered across Europe in 2020.

Polestar doesn't officially comment on sales figures. It stresses that the 1 is a low-volume car and its mass-market intentions are focused on the Polestar 2 electric hatchback

The 1 puts out 601bhp and 738lb ft of torque from a petrol-electric powertrain comprising a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-litre engine, an integrated starter-generator and two electric motors on the rear axle.

It has a 34kWh battery for a 77-mile electric-only range - said to be the longest of any plug-in hybrid - and features a carbonfibre body, six-piston Akebono brakes and adjustable Öhlins dampers. 

Latest Drives

1 MK Indy Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive review hero front
MK Indy RX-5 2021 UK review
1 Mazda CX 5 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2021 UK review
1 Kia Picanto 2021 first drive review hero front
Kia Picanto 1.0 DPi AMT 2021 UK review
1 Lotus Elise Sport 240 Final Edition 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Lotus Elise Sport 240 Final Edition 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz E Class 400d Estate 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400d Estate 2021 UK review

Polestar 1

Volvo’s electric performance start-up brand is finally up and running. Will it impress?

lambo58 11 February 2021

This versus the upcoming Audi etron and the Tesla modelS Plaid plus at roughly the same price and its not even fully electric- no chance Im afraid. Its case never convinced me for a minute.

Nice try though

xxxx 11 February 2021

Fail, as expected.

soldi 11 February 2021
Oh dear, sounds like a sales disaster. I wonder how many of those 65 are real customers? Many would have been registered by Polestar and its dealers not leaving much for real customers.

