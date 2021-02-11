Polestar 1: final build slots for 601bhp PHEV available

Polestar has released the final build slots for the 1 luxury coupé before production of the plug-in hybrid flagship ends this year.

The 1, which served as a ‘halo’ car for Polestar’s launch as a stand-alone brand away from Volvo, was originally only meant to have a three-year production run with the capacity of up to 500 cars to be built annually at the company’s facility in Chengdu, China.

It currently remains unclear how many examples have been produced to date, but just 65 examples of the £139,000 PHEV were registered across Europe in 2020.

Polestar doesn't officially comment on sales figures. It stresses that the 1 is a low-volume car and its mass-market intentions are focused on the Polestar 2 electric hatchback.

The 1 puts out 601bhp and 738lb ft of torque from a petrol-electric powertrain comprising a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-litre engine, an integrated starter-generator and two electric motors on the rear axle.

It has a 34kWh battery for a 77-mile electric-only range - said to be the longest of any plug-in hybrid - and features a carbonfibre body, six-piston Akebono brakes and adjustable Öhlins dampers.

