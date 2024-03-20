BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Peugeot e-5008 brings seven seats and 410 miles of range
UP NEXT
Councils spending £2.5bn Potholes Fund on unrelated issues

Peugeot e-5008 brings seven seats and 410 miles of range

New family EV offers class-leading range, and likely the lowest price in the segment to boot
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
20 March 2024

The Peugeot e-5008 has been unveiled as the French brand’s entry into a burgeoning class of electric seven-seaters, offering the best range in its segment and most likely the lowest price.

The e-5008, which will also be available with a choice of hybrid powertrains, is in effect a stretched, straight-backed version of the Peugeot e-3008: everything forward of the front seats is identical to the SUV-coupé, including the 21in wraparound infotainment screen, i-Cockpit control layout and array of 10 i-Toggle shortcut buttons inside.

The new 5008 is, however, 250mm longer and 50mm taller than the 3008 and has a 150mm longer wheelbase. This expansion means there’s room inside for a third row of seats, suitable for teenagers, and provides roughly as much cabin space as the old 5008.

Related articles

The available boot space with all seven seats raised has risen from just 167 litres in the outgoing car to 259 litres. With five seats in place and the third row folded, the 5008’s overall luggage capacity measures 748 litres – down from 952 litres in the outgoing car – including 80 litres tucked deep below the removable boot floor.

Peugeot e-5008 boot space – seats folded down

The powertrain line-up opens with the 134bhp mild-hybrid engine already used by the 3008, and that will be joined by a plug-in hybrid set-up after launch.

Pure-electric options also match those from the e-3008, starting with 207bhp single-motor cars with a 73kWh battery pack, yielding a WLTP-verified range of 312 miles.

Long Range cars pair the same motor with a bigger, 98kWh battery, which is claimed by Peugeot to allow around 410 miles of driving between charges. There is also a 315bhp dual-motor model with the 73kWh pack, claimed to provide 311 miles of range.

One company executive suggested that the 5008 would cost only a little more than the 3008, hinting at a start price of below £50,000 for the electric versions. That would make the e-5008 the UK’s cheapest electric seven-seater, undercutting the Mercedes-Benz EQB (£52,800) and the Kia EV9 (£65,025).

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
7
Maserati Grecale Folgore
mazda 2 hybrid review 2024 01 front tracking
Mazda 2 Hybrid
7
Mazda 2 Hybrid
mercedes eqs suv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8 review
Yangwang U8 review
renault scenic e tech 01 tracking front
Renault Scenic E-Tech
8
Renault Scenic E-Tech

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
peugeot e 3008 review 2023 01 tracking front

Peugeot e-3008

EV ushers in third generation of Peugeot’s family SUV and a platform that will underpin endless Stellantis models

Read our review
Back to top

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
7
Maserati Grecale Folgore
mazda 2 hybrid review 2024 01 front tracking
Mazda 2 Hybrid
7
Mazda 2 Hybrid
mercedes eqs suv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8 review
Yangwang U8 review
renault scenic e tech 01 tracking front
Renault Scenic E-Tech
8
Renault Scenic E-Tech

View all car reviews