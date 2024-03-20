Peugeot e-5008 brings seven seats and 410 miles of range

The Peugeot e-5008 has been unveiled as the French brand’s entry into a burgeoning class of electric seven-seaters, offering the best range in its segment and most likely the lowest price.

The e-5008, which will also be available with a choice of hybrid powertrains, is in effect a stretched, straight-backed version of the Peugeot e-3008: everything forward of the front seats is identical to the SUV-coupé, including the 21in wraparound infotainment screen, i-Cockpit control layout and array of 10 i-Toggle shortcut buttons inside.

The new 5008 is, however, 250mm longer and 50mm taller than the 3008 and has a 150mm longer wheelbase. This expansion means there’s room inside for a third row of seats, suitable for teenagers, and provides roughly as much cabin space as the old 5008.

The available boot space with all seven seats raised has risen from just 167 litres in the outgoing car to 259 litres. With five seats in place and the third row folded, the 5008’s overall luggage capacity measures 748 litres – down from 952 litres in the outgoing car – including 80 litres tucked deep below the removable boot floor.

The powertrain line-up opens with the 134bhp mild-hybrid engine already used by the 3008, and that will be joined by a plug-in hybrid set-up after launch.

Pure-electric options also match those from the e-3008, starting with 207bhp single-motor cars with a 73kWh battery pack, yielding a WLTP-verified range of 312 miles.

Long Range cars pair the same motor with a bigger, 98kWh battery, which is claimed by Peugeot to allow around 410 miles of driving between charges. There is also a 315bhp dual-motor model with the 73kWh pack, claimed to provide 311 miles of range.

One company executive suggested that the 5008 would cost only a little more than the 3008, hinting at a start price of below £50,000 for the electric versions. That would make the e-5008 the UK’s cheapest electric seven-seater, undercutting the Mercedes-Benz EQB (£52,800) and the Kia EV9 (£65,025).