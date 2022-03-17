Peugeot 4008 coupe-SUV seen testing on public roads

A heavily disguised Peugeot 4008 prototype has been pictured testing on public roads in Germany, sporting a line-distorting livery with minimal features on display.

The new car, which Autocar understands is mechanically based on the new Peugeot 308 family hatchback, was photographed with an undisguised Peugeot badge and the firm’s staple sabre-tooth LED lights on display.

It’s the first time the 4008 has been spotted in public. It sports a lower stance and a sleeker roofline to the 3008, suggesting it will offer a more dynamic driving experience to traditionally shaped SUVs.

The model also appears to be roughly the size of the Citroën C5 X, meaning it would rival some of the segment’s most popular models, such as the Kia Sportage, Renault Arkana and Volkswagen T-Roc.

One image shows the driver’s side of the interior, including the steering wheel, part of the door trim, a digital cockpit and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.

The model was photographed shortly after Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson suggested there were no plans to expand the French firm’s vehicle line-up with a 3008-based coupé.