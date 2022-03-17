BACK TO ALL NEWS
Peugeot 4008 coupe-SUV seen testing on public roads
Peugeot 4008 coupe-SUV seen testing on public roads

New 308-based rival to the Renault Arkana is pictured for first time in a camouflage wrap
17 March 2022

A heavily disguised Peugeot 4008 prototype has been pictured testing on public roads in Germany, sporting a line-distorting livery with minimal features on display. 

The new car, which Autocar understands is mechanically based on the new Peugeot 308 family hatchback, was photographed with an undisguised Peugeot badge and the firm’s staple sabre-tooth LED lights on display. 

It’s the first time the 4008 has been spotted in public. It sports a lower stance and a sleeker roofline to the 3008, suggesting it will offer a more dynamic driving experience to traditionally shaped SUVs. 

The model also appears to be roughly the size of the Citroën C5 X, meaning it would rival some of the segment’s most popular models, such as the Kia SportageRenault Arkana and Volkswagen T-Roc.

One image shows the driver’s side of the interior, including the steering wheel, part of the door trim, a digital cockpit and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. 

The model was photographed shortly after Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson suggested there were no plans to expand the French firm’s vehicle line-up with a 3008-based coupé. 

Peugeot 308

Peugeot reinvents its family hatchback with a sharp new look and the option of a plug-in hybrid powertrain

“We work on a core model strategy – that is, key models in the volume profit pool,” Jackson told Autocar in February, explaining how the French firm would target global expansion

“Peugeot is very fortunate to have representation in most of the key profit pools. I'm very happy with what we have.” 

Because it’s based on the 308, the 4008 will likely be offered with a selection of petrol and diesel engines, as well as a plug-in hybrid powertrain. An all-electric variant could also be on the cards. 

Peugeot 308
The new 308 is available with a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid offerings.

The all-electric e-308 meanwhile, which is set to join the Peugeot range later this year, will offer 154bhp and 199lb ft and 250 miles of range from a 54kWh battery. 

FastRenaultFan 17 March 2022
Good look to Puegeot with this. Why do they not just badge it the 308 X or 308 Cross or bigfoot lol or something from there back cataloge of names?

