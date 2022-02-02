Peugeot CEO: how we will target global expansion

Peugeot's key focus is on improving customer service and expanding globally, according to CEO Linda Jackson, and it is also setting its sights on the number one spot in Europe.

In 2021, Peugeot came second in the European rankings, selling 649,514 vehicles, behind top-seller Volkswagen, which sold 1.08 million units. Jackson said: “We always want to do better. We’re in this game to win. We believe we have great products. But it’s a long way to go to number one and I have a lot of respect for [VW].”

Aside from its European success, Jackson – who took over the top role in January 2021 – said four out of Peugeot’s six global regions have growing market share and two are stable. She said: “Twenty per cent of [Peugeot] sales are outside Europe. We have a real opportunity to grow – while, of course, not reducing our footprint in Europe – particularly across South America, the Middle East and Africa, as well as rebuilding in China.”

Jackson’s other goal is to improve customer service: “We’re very strong on product and I want us to be very strong on customer experience, whether that’s dealerships, websites – all the customer touchpoints. That’s a real focus for us.

“Our positioning is towards the upper part of the mainstream, which means not only excellent products but also excellent customer service.”

There are no plans to expand the vehicle line-up, said Jackson when asked if there was any truth in a rumoured 3008-based coupé, possibly called 4008: “We work on a core model strategy – that is, key models in the volume profit pool. Peugeot is very fortunate to have representation in most of the key profit pools. I am very happy with what we have.

“The one model we have added, but not for Europe, is the Landtrek pick-up, specifically for Africa, the Middle East and South America, where the pick-up market is enormous.”

Peugeot’s recent success in Europe is partially attributed to its electrified models. The Peugeot e-208 in particular was top of the sales charts sporadically throughout 2021. While full figures for last year have yet to be announced, EVs made up 20% of sales in December, said Jackson.

That figure is likely to rise as uptake accelerates further and the electric version of the 308 arrives in 2023. The zero-emissions compact model is expected to have a range of 250 miles and will be able to be fast charged at up to 100kW.