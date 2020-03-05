Petrol-powered Fiat 500 to continue 'as long as there is demand'

Fiat will continue to offer petrol-engined versions of its 500 city car for as long as there is demand, despite the unveiling of the all-new electric-only version.

The new 500 is built on a new bespoke EV platform. When it goes on sale in 2021, it will be sold alongside versions of the current 500, including a new mild-hybrid variant, built on the old platform.

The growing challenge of meeting tightening emissions regulations and selling city cars for an affordable cost is causing some firms to abandon the category with non-electric cars, but Fiat boss Olivier François said: “We will continue to offer the petrol-engined 500 as long as there is a real request [from buyers].”

François said the firm believes the electric 500, which will launch with a £29,000 special edition, will attract premium buyers, with the existing car serving as a value option. He said the split strategy could work because of the “bipolar nature” of 500 sales, which are dominated by the base models and the higher variants.