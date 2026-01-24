The stripped-back, aero-focused P24 RS is the latest creation from Dutch maker Donkervoort – and it is the most powerful model in its 48-year history.

As the follow-up to the F22 from 2022, the P24 RS is the firm’s 20th model and, while extreme, is billed as its most accessible car to drive yet. It could also be the first Donkervoort to be offered in a right-hand-drive configuration, althought a decision has yet to be made, the firm told Autocar.

The 780kg two-seater is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 that was also used in the second-generation Ford GT. This new unit is the first Ford powerplant used by the Dutch firm since the 1995 D8 Cosworth – since then, all Donkervoorts have used Audi engines, with the most recent iterations drawing power from the German maker’s ubiquitous five-cylinder unit.

In this installation, the base V6 unit is unchanged but it gets new Donkervoort-made additions, such as turbos, a different intercooler, new software and 3D-printed exhaust extractors. In total the engine weighs less than 170kg, a key reason for the car’s sub-tonne kerb weight.

That powertrain is available in three stages of tune, from 394bhp to 591bhp, which at the top end is almost 100bhp more than the F22 produced.

Uniquely for the road-going sports car segment, the peak power output is changeable on the fly via a dial within the cabin, in the same way as a traction control adjuster is used. CEO Denis Donkervoort told Autocar that this was part of “making the car as accessible as possible” so the car can be used – and enjoyed – in any condition, either on a track or on the road.

Nonetheless, with maximum power selected and the full 590lb ft of torque on tap, this is still an extreme machine, as the P24 RS can hit 124mph from rest in just 7.4sec. Although a 0-62mph time is not quoted, it is likely to surpass the F22’s 2.5sec time. Top speed is 186mph.