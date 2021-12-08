BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Original Porsche Cayenne gets retro rally-themed redesign
UP NEXT
New 2022 Volkswagen Amarok: Ford Ranger sibling previewed

Original Porsche Cayenne gets retro rally-themed redesign

Porsche Classic showcases aftermarket parts that give Dakar-themed takes on Mk1 Cayenne
News
2 mins read
8 December 2021

The first-generation Porsche Cayenne has been given an official rally-inspired makeover to promote a new range of personalisation options for older Porsche models.

A pair of Cayennes have been restyled and upgraded by the in-house Porsche Classic division, gaining skid plates, chunky off-road tyres, rally-style wheels and spotlights, as well as new retro-inspired decal packs, which are the only parts currently available to order from Porsche. The black car even features a collapsible roof tent. 

Related articles

The custom wheels, mud flaps and roof baskets aren’t yet available through the Classic division, although Porsche says these parts are “currently being tested for feasibility.” 

The original Cayenne features an all-wheel drive system with a dynamic centre differential lock, which, Porsche says, gives the car “exceptional off-road properties”. Porsche Classic’s makeover is intended to showcase the SUV’s 4x4 credentials. 

Porsche will display the cars at selected events in order to “obtain feedback from customers and fans and take this into account when deciding on the development and reissue of individual parts.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Jeep Compass 4xe 2021 UK first drive review lead

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz EQB 2021 UK first drive review lead

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 UK review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche Cayenne Turbo 2018 road test review hero front

Porsche Cayenne

The need for a hot SUV to stand out has never been greater. Is the new Cayenne Turbo up to it, or does Land Rover’s SVR division have the edge?

Read our review
Back to top

The brand has also announced that Manthey Racing’s upgrade kit for the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which allowed the car to set a production lap record around the Nürburgring last year, will be available to order directly from Porsche Classic. 

The kit features upgraded aerodynamic parts, coilover suspension, special brake components and magnesium wheels. Other options, such as racing brake pads and 3D-printed bodyform bucket seats, will be offered in the future.

Porsche Classic has also revealed that other parts are in the pipeline. Performance chassis parts for the 996 generation of the 911 and the 959 are in development, while new versions of the popular Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus infotainment system are being worked on for the 2005 to 2008 Cayman, Boxster and 911, as well as the first-generation Cayenne.

Used cars for sale

 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2014
£23,792
68,506miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2015
£28,800
74,057miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2015
£28,999
78,892miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2014
£30,844
48,391miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2016
£35,990
72,560miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2016
£38,465
33,168miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2016
£38,995
46,624miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Gts 5dr Tiptronic S
2015
£42,000
63,062miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2016
£44,990
57,040miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Just Saying 8 December 2021
Good idea Porsche tho I can't help thinking you'll need deep pockets!

Latest Drives

1 Jeep Compass 4xe 2021 UK first drive review lead

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz EQB 2021 UK first drive review lead

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 UK review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

View all latest drives