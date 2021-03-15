BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Opel Manta GSe Elektromod is factory-produced classic EV
UP NEXT
Toyota to reveal concept for first production EV in April

Opel Manta GSe Elektromod is factory-produced classic EV

1970s sports coupé gets the electric treatment at the hands of its maker
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
15 March 2021

Opel, German sister brand to Vauxhall, has previewed an electric restomod based on the 1970 Manta A sports coupé.

The Manta EV – officially called the Manta GSe Elektromod – arrives as Vauxhall-Opel embarks on a wide-reaching electrification programme that has already brought the Corsa-e and Mokka-e to dealerships. 

Details are scarce and a preview image gives little away beyond the retro-inspired colour scheme and revamped front end, but Opel promises a "fully digital cockpit", suggesting a similar dual-screen set-up to that used in Vauxhall's current production cars.

That influence also extends to the exterior, where the Manta's distinctive twin headlights and chrome-trimmed grille (above) have made way for Vauxhall-Opel's new 'Vizor' front end design – itself inspired by the Manta – with new LED headlights and lack of grille hinting at its electric underpinnings.

The brand said: "With its sustainable, emissions-free electric drive, the Opel Manta now becomes immortal, independent of spares for engine and transmission or potential driving bans for older combustion-engine cars. 

"The transformation to Elektromod also shows how timeless the lines from 1970 are. What was sculptural and straightforward half a century ago still fits perfectly with the Opel design philosophy today."

While further details can be expected at a full reveal in the coming months, it is unlikely Opel will voice any intention of putting the Manta EV into production, limited or otherwise.

READ MORE

Porsche 914 restomod announced with Cayman S mechanicals

Old becomes new: the finest recreated classic cars​

The 414bhp Volvo P1800: Driving Cyan's race-bred restomod​

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Design 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,500
79,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Sting 3dr
2014
£3,800
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,995
47,560miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Se 5dr
2014
£3,995
62,717miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Se 5dr
2014
£3,999
58,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.3 Cdti Ecoflex Limited Edition 3dr
2014
£4,150
69,203miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.3 Cdti Ecoflex Energy 5dr [ac]
2014
£4,300
46,202miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Sting 3dr [ac]
2014
£4,306
36,246miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 5dr [ac]
2014
£4,395
55,017miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen ID 4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 4 1st Edition Pro Performance 2021 UK review

porsche 911 targa 2021 338

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition 2021 UK review

1 Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar E Pace P300e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar E-Pace P300e 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Vauxhall Corsa-e 2020 road test review - hero front

Vauxhall Corsa-e

British brand’s fully electric car will go up against the likes of the Mini Electric with a 209-mile official range and 100kW charging

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen ID 4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 4 1st Edition Pro Performance 2021 UK review

porsche 911 targa 2021 338

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition 2021 UK review

1 Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar E Pace P300e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar E-Pace P300e 2021 UK review

View all latest drives