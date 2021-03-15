Opel Manta GSe Elektromod is factory-produced classic EV

Opel, German sister brand to Vauxhall, has previewed an electric restomod based on the 1970 Manta A sports coupé.

The Manta EV – officially called the Manta GSe Elektromod – arrives as Vauxhall-Opel embarks on a wide-reaching electrification programme that has already brought the Corsa-e and Mokka-e to dealerships.

Details are scarce and a preview image gives little away beyond the retro-inspired colour scheme and revamped front end, but Opel promises a "fully digital cockpit", suggesting a similar dual-screen set-up to that used in Vauxhall's current production cars.

That influence also extends to the exterior, where the Manta's distinctive twin headlights and chrome-trimmed grille (above) have made way for Vauxhall-Opel's new 'Vizor' front end design – itself inspired by the Manta – with new LED headlights and lack of grille hinting at its electric underpinnings.

The brand said: "With its sustainable, emissions-free electric drive, the Opel Manta now becomes immortal, independent of spares for engine and transmission or potential driving bans for older combustion-engine cars.

"The transformation to Elektromod also shows how timeless the lines from 1970 are. What was sculptural and straightforward half a century ago still fits perfectly with the Opel design philosophy today."

While further details can be expected at a full reveal in the coming months, it is unlikely Opel will voice any intention of putting the Manta EV into production, limited or otherwise.

READ MORE

Porsche 914 restomod announced with Cayman S mechanicals

Old becomes new: the finest recreated classic cars​

The 414bhp Volvo P1800: Driving Cyan's race-bred restomod​