Opel Manta and Lancia Delta to lead Stellantis EV attack

The revived Opel Manta will arrive in 2025 to spearhead the transition of Opel into an electric-only brand – and it will be among the first in a wave of bespoke EVs from new industry giant Stellantis, alongside a reinvented Lancia Delta.

Whereas the original Manta of 1970 was a rear-driven coupé, the new one will be an electric coupé-SUV. Like Ford has done with the Mustang Mach-E, Opel bosses believe that using a classic name will give the new Manta some sporting pedigree.

It has yet to be confirmed if the Manta name will be used in the UK. While there has never been a Vauxhall badged Manta, the model does have heritage here. The first iteration was sold in the UK as the Opel Manta, before later versions were rebranded as the Vauxhall Cavalier Sports Hatch and Cavalier Coupé.

The return of the Manta was confirmed in July, when Opel and Vauxhall confirmed that they would launch only new electric cars from 2027. The British brand already offers electric versions of the Corsa supermini and Mokka crossover, and the impending new Astra will also be available as an EV. The Manta would probably sit just above that hatchback in Vauxhall’s range.

While no technical details for the SUV have been confirmed, it will use one of the four new bespoke EV architectures being developed by Stellantis. The most likely is the STLA Medium platform for C-and D-segment cars. This can house a battery of up to 104kWh, delivering a range of around 440 miles, and be fitted with one or two motors. The latter set-up affords all wheel drive, which could give the Manta the performance to reflect its history.

Stellantis says the motors used on its new platforms can offer 0-62mph times of around 2.0sec. The motor earmarked for the STLA Medium can make between 167bhp and 241bhp, so a dual-motor Manta couldoffer in excess of 400bhp.

The Manta should serve as something of a halo car for Opel and Vauxhall, sitting in a fast-growing market segment and giving the brands a performance edge. It is likely to be pitched as a rival to the Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Volkswagen ID 4.

Stellantis plots Lancia revival