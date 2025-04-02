New Chinese marque Omoda has launched the 9 as its flagship model for the UK.

Priced from £44,990 and due to land in showrooms from May, the plug-in hybrid is positioned to undercut rivals in the premium family SUV segment such as the BMW X3, Lexus NX and Volvo XC60.

The 9 is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and two electric motors (one per axle), which combine to send 443bhp and 516lb ft of torque through all four wheels via a three-speed automatic gearbox.

The motors draw energy from a new 34.4kWh battery from Chinese giant CATL. Claimed to be some 20% more energy-dense than a comparable lithium-iron-phosphate battery, it offers 93 miles of electric-only driving. It can be charged at rates of up to 70kW.

Omoda said it prioritised refinement in the development of the 9, the SUV being shod with “acoustically optimised” Michelin tyres and fitted with double-glazed windows.

It also rides on magnetorheological dampers and gets six drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, Mud, Snow and Off-road).

Inside, the dashboard is dominated by a single-piece 24.6in display, split into an infotainment touchscreen and an instrument panel of equal size.

There are physical switches and knobs for regularly used functions such as the climate control, and all four main seats are heated and ventilated.

The 9 will be offered with a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty, with no mileage limit on the first three years. Its battery is warranted separately for eight years.

The new flagship will be joined later this year by the other bookend in the range, the yet-to-be-revealed Omoda 3.