Omoda 9 revealed as £45k hybrid with 93-mile EV range

Cut-price rival for BMW X3 and Volvo XC60 will crown Omoda's UK line-up

2 April 2025

New Chinese marque Omoda has launched the 9 as its flagship model for the UK.

Priced from £44,990 and due to land in showrooms from May, the plug-in hybrid is positioned to undercut rivals in the premium family SUV segment such as the BMW X3, Lexus NX and Volvo XC60.

The 9 is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and two electric motors (one per axle), which combine to send 443bhp and 516lb ft of torque through all four wheels via a three-speed automatic gearbox.

The motors draw energy from a new 34.4kWh battery from Chinese giant CATL. Claimed to be some 20% more energy-dense than a comparable lithium-iron-phosphate battery, it offers 93 miles of electric-only driving. It can be charged at rates of up to 70kW.

Omoda said it prioritised refinement in the development of the 9, the SUV being shod with “acoustically optimised” Michelin tyres and fitted with double-glazed windows.

It also rides on magnetorheological dampers and gets six drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, Mud, Snow and Off-road).

Omoda 9 rear quarter

Inside, the dashboard is dominated by a single-piece 24.6in display, split into an infotainment touchscreen and an instrument panel of equal size.

There are physical switches and knobs for regularly used functions such as the climate control, and all four main seats are heated and ventilated.

The 9 will be offered with a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty, with no mileage limit on the first three years. Its battery is warranted separately for eight years.

The new flagship will be joined later this year by the other bookend in the range, the yet-to-be-revealed Omoda 3.

This will be a B-segment SUV to rival the Nissan Juke, understood by Autocar to be priced at less than £20,000. The 7, a Hyundai Tucson and Toyota RAV4 rival, will follow.

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

tuga 2 April 2025
No one will cross shop this with a BMW or a Volvo. No one.

Just because it says so on the press release, or in the promotional materials car manufacturers give you, Autocar, doesn't mean you have to put it on your website verbatim.

xxxx 2 April 2025

The price is insane, European companies need to come up with a strategy as the onslaught seems never ending.

On a similar note will these Chinese cars,regardless less of fuel, last as long?

