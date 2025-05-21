BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Official reveal: Nissan Micra reinvented as Renault 5 twin
UP NEXT
UK parking companies unite to create universal payment app

Official reveal: Nissan Micra reinvented as Renault 5 twin

Micra returns after two-year hiatus; blockier, funkier design borrows elements from its 2002 forebear

Will Rimell Autocar
News
4 mins read
21 May 2025

The radically different new sixth-generation Nissan Micra has been created to appeal to younger, European buyers, in a bid to move the supermini away from being known as a “grandma car”.

The newest generation of the popular hatchback – which has amassed more than six million sales since first being launched 42 years ago – has been fully revealed by the Japanese firm as a twin to Alliance partner Renault’s electric 5. This means it won’t be sold with a combustion engine for the first time in its history.

The Micra is aimed squarely at buyers in Europe, a market in which Nissan is looking to grow after suffering heavy losses in recent years, necessitating a major cost-cutting plan.

Related articles

It arrives as one of four new Nissan EVs due before the end of 2026, the others being the new Leaf crossover, an electric Juke and an A-segment model that will be twinned with the upcoming Renault Twingo.

The new Micra sits on the Ampr Small platform, drawing power from either a 40kWh or a 52kWh battery, which are good for 192 and 253 miles of range. In top-spec form, the battery can accept a charging rate of 100kW to go from 15-80% in 30 minutes.

As with the 5, alongside which the Micra will be produced by Renault in Douai, France, power is sent to a single, front-mounted motor that can be tuned for 121bhp (with the 40kWh battery) or 148bhp (with the 52kWh battery).

Beyond the electric powertrain, the biggest change for the Micra is its radical new design. While it was developed alongside the 5 from the start, Nissan designers were given the freedom to create something that “was more noticeably Nissan” – although “we had to fight for it”, exterior design manager Yongwook Cho told Autocar.

2026 Nissan Micra in red, front quarter

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
8
Volkswagen Polo GTI
01 Jaguar i Pace Sport 400 RT 2023 lead driving
Used Jaguar I-Pace 2018-2024 review
7
Used Jaguar I-Pace 2018-2024 review
vw id7 gtx review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
8
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review front corner 14
Jeep Avenger
Jeep Avenger
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 2025 Review front tracking 41
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
9
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Nissan Micra N-Sport 2019 road test review - hero front

Nissan Micra

Two years after launch, the fifth-gen Micra range gets a warm hatchback: the N-Sport

Read our review
Back to top

Described as “audacious, assertive and funky”, the new look takes inspiration from the bulbous Mk3 Micra of 2002, especially for its circular daytime-running lights at both ends.

Cho added that “it was tough” when his designers were tasked with creating something that would differ visually from the “already good-looking” 5, especially given the fixed underpinnings.

One change from the 5 is at the front, where the bonnet is higher, longer and features slightly more bulky arches in order to give the Micra a different silhouette.

We wanted to carry more volume to the front,” said Cho, who added that this gives the Micra more of a crossover feel – like the Renault Megane – than the 5, which is more overtly a hatchback and “sporty”.

Another differentiator is at the rear, where a lip was added, and at the side (visually where the twins are most obviously related), where there’s a shoulder line that looks “like it’s been scooped by a gelato scoop”.

These design elements combine to make the Micra “a grandma car no more”, claimed Cho.

The interior is essentially identical to the 5’s, with the same twin 10.25in screens, same switchgear and same materials, but its colour offerings – white, grey and black – are more muted.

2026 Nissan Micra interior

Advertisement
Back to top

That is intended to position Nissan’s entry-level EV as more of a premium offering than the 5, European marketing boss Arnaud Charpentier told Autocar. Pricing, he suggested, would therefore start above Renault’s £22,995 entry point.

Explaining why Nissan had given the Micra such a radical styling overhaul, Charpentier said: “The UK is our best market in Europe by far [with 133,000 sales since the start of 2024], so we had to come back with something different.

“I think this new car will create a gap between what people have in mind when they look or think of the [Micra] nameplate and what is now the reality.

“Young buyers? That was the objective.”

Charpentier said traditional Micra buyers in the UK differ from those in other markets. For example, in France and Spain they are younger and “almost 95% female”. As such, he explained, “we wanted to come back with something which is gender-neutral”.

2026 Nissan Micra rear quarter

Charpentier continued: “The challenge is really to rejuvenate, because we know that in the UK we have this [grandma] association, and we believe through the audacious and playful design that we see, it’s going to help conquer new types of buyers, like younger, modern parents.”

Advertisement
Back to top

Asked whether sales could be affected by the Micra’s switch to electric-only power, he said: “We will have to explain that it’s an EV, a full EV. It had to be explained by Renault with the 5. So that’s the fact.”

Touching on the 5’s popularity (16,948 sales in Europe so far this year) and lower starting price, Charpentier disagreed that total electrification would inhibit uptake of the Micra.

“We have a very strong nameplate,” he said. “I’m sure that the nameplate of Micra is stronger in the UK, for example, than the 5. Probably also in Italy. So I’m not worried about this.”

What’s more, Charpentier believes that the arrivals of the reinvented Leaf and the next-generation Juke will help rejuvenate Nissan during a turbulent period for the company.

“This new EV line-up will help us to come back in the race,” he predicted.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Nissan Micra cars for sale

 Nissan Micra 0.9 IG-T Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£6,970
79,990miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Micra 1.0 IG-T Tekna XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,998
18,126miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Micra 1.0 IG-T N-Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£11,998
21,797miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Micra 1.0 Acenta Euro 6 5dr
2018
£7,690
47,469miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Micra 1.0 IG-T Acenta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£10,399
23,371miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Micra 1.0 IG-T Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,488
20,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Micra 1.0 IG-T N-Sport XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£14,895
10,899miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Micra 1.0 IG-T Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£14,560
6,785miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Micra 1.2 Acenta Euro 5 5dr
2015
£3,350
93,393miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 1407 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Will86 21 May 2025
So it looks worse than the Renault 5 and will cost more. And why do they think the Micra is a more premium offering than the 5? Nissan has never been premium.
xxxx 21 May 2025

Love it and I don't normally like blue cars. Not so enameled with the view from the rear but the front gives it enough kerbside appeal over the Renault 5e to grab some sales.

FastRenaultFan 21 May 2025
Lame and ugly. It's sacrilege that Renault even allowed Nissan to do this to the 5. They did not even change the inside or the dash
Pure laziness at Nissan. Things must really be bad there. Renault should off load them as soon as possible.
I hope its a huge flop for Nissan.
A34 21 May 2025

Totaly agree. Poor product decisions from the start - and there is a reason why Micras sold to rich grandmas - they have more money than the urban poor! Expect poor sales until its priced below the 5...

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
8
Volkswagen Polo GTI
01 Jaguar i Pace Sport 400 RT 2023 lead driving
Used Jaguar I-Pace 2018-2024 review
7
Used Jaguar I-Pace 2018-2024 review
vw id7 gtx review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
8
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review front corner 14
Jeep Avenger
Jeep Avenger
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 2025 Review front tracking 41
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
9
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

View all car reviews