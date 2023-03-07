Official: New Mini Cooper EV brings 215bhp and 240-mile range

The reimagined Mini Cooper hatchback will provide the foundation for a “revolution” of the BMW-owned brand’s wider line-up as it pushes towards full electrification by the end of the decade.

Along with the Aceman crossover – the car maker’s first electric-only car, position to take on the upcoming Jeep Avenger – and the larger new Mini Countryman SUV, the freshened three-car range is a statement of intent for new Mini boss Stefanie Wurst, who took over the reins from Bernd Körber last February.

“It is the beginning of a new era. Mini’s 100% electric range has to start somewhere; this is a bridge for us to go fully electric,” Wurst told Autocar at a recent preview event, ​where the trio was shown under heavy camouflage ahead of a succession of reveals over the next 12 months (see picture below). With this new line up, the brand is targetting an electric sales split of 50% by mid-2025 (up from 15% now).

The new era will kick off with the launch of the Countryman (in both electric and ICE forms) next February, followed by the electric Cooper in May 2024, the combustion Cooper in July 2024, and the “ticks-all-the-boxes” Aceman in January 2025.

For Mini's heartland supermini, the brand has taken it “back to its roots”, Wurst said, with a fresh look and ‘new’ name, being now officially called the Cooper, rather than the Mini Hatch.

A wider track, shorter front overhang, larger wheels and longer wheelbase give it a more purposeful stance over the current Mini Hatch, while still matching its 3.8m length bumper-to-bumper length. New disk-shaped daytime running lights – shared with the larger Aceman – surround bulbous headlights to give the smallest Mini a fresh face that’s more recognisably descended from BMW’s first Mini, launched in 2000