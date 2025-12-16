Combustion-engined cars will be allowed to remain on sale after 2035 in the European Union (EU) under major changes put forward by the bloc's top legislators.
The lifeline for car makers follows intensive lobbying from national governments and some of the industry’s biggest companies, including Volkswagen, Renault, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Stellantis.
More lenient rules drawn up by the European Commission (EC) amend the total ban on new ICE cars that was due to come into force from 2035. The new rules will need formal approval from the European Parliament, however.
Under the proposals, total tailpipe CO2 emissions from that year must be reduced by 90%, rather than 100%, compared with 2021. The previous 100% level effectively banned the sales of non-EVs from 2035.
The EC said this will allow hybrid and pure-ICE vehicles to remain on sale past 2035.
It noted, however, that the remaining 10% of the emissions reduction will now need to be offset by the use of biofuels, e-fuels and European-made low-carbon steel.
In what capacity these will be used or sold has yet to be detailed, but the proposals suggest that car makers that use 'green' steel to manufacture their cars will be given extra credits towards hitting their emission targets.
Meanwhile, small electric cars built to new M1E regulations within the EU will be given "super credits" towards emissions targets to encourage manufacturers to produce them.
For once the EU has come to its senses. The new proposals seem to me to be a good compromise. I'm an EV driver but there are still serious impediments preventing the uptake. Battery technology has to improve further and we need far cheaper renewable energy to bring down the cost of public charging. I also think it is great that the EU is reducing the safety and emission burdens for small city vehicles which has in recent years priced them out of existence. I can see a big argument looming in the UK Govt between the net zero zealots and those desperate to try and improve the Govt's popularity. Hopefully realism will pertain when the EU plans are approved. The UK motor industry is already been hit by the blow if Trump's tariffs so can ill afford to be out of step with Europe.
Incentifying small electric cars is welcome because that's where they work best, around town. Or to put it another way, they work best because they avoid public charging.
The whole issue surrounding EV can more or less be put down to a single reason - the cost of public charging. Until they sort that out, their EV plans won't work. It's now 90% EV's by 2035? That has to be amended as well. If we just look at the UK, stats suggest 40% of the population are unable to charge at home. On that basis, they'll have to reduce their plans to 60% EV's by 2035. It's not the manufacturers fault, it's governments imposing stupid unrealistic quotas that have turned the market upside down.
It's been so obvious from day one what had to happen, why have they waited this long?