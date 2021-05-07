BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Official: Bristol Cars revival to be led by new Buccaneer EV
UP NEXT
Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray to launch in UK in October

Official: Bristol Cars revival to be led by new Buccaneer EV

Classic British firm to be revived with range of limited-edition 'remastered' models and brand-new EV
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
3 mins read
7 May 2021

The long-awaited rebirth of Bristol Cars is now official, with a series of continuation cars and a new battery-electric model on the cards in the coming years.

The beleaguered British marque entered liquidation in 2020, 75 years after it was founded and following a two years of near-complete dormancy. 

Now, Essex-based investor and property developer Jason Wharton has acquired the intellectual property rights to Bristol Cars and plans to transform it into a "leading British electric vehicle company" by 2026, the brand's 80th anniversary.

As first reported by Autocar in January, the new Bristol Cars will initially launch "remastered" versions of historic cars on a "build-to-order basis", including the 411 Series 8, the Fighter and the Speedster. Each will use a 6.4-litre Chrysler Hemi V8, paired to an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, and feature a raft of suspension, electrical and interior modernisation tweaks. 

In keeping with their modernised underpinnings - and likely performance boost - each will be given a "mild facelift". Prices will start from £495,000 before taxes, and further details will be revealed when homologated prototypes take to the road for testing later this year, ahead of customer deliveries in 2022 and 2023.

The remastered series, Bristol claims, will be the "final internal-combustion-engine Bristol Cars ever to be manufactured", because in 2025, the brand will revive the stillborn Bristol Buccaneer nameplate for a landmark debut EV. 

Wharton told Autocar earlier this year that the Buccaneer EV will be "a four-seater very much in the traditional Bristol mould", but featuring "extensive use of modern technology and materials".

He is able to progress with Bristol's revival plans following his acquisition of chassis fabrication jigs, production patterns and an internet domain - along with the intellectual rights - when Bristol sold off its assets at an auction in 2020. 

In spring 2022, the reborn brand will appoint a CEO, engineering boss and two non-executive directors, alongside a "significant capital raise". Wharton has not confirmed his financial targets, but the company is aiming "to attract further investment to revive the marque into a leading British electric vehicle company by the time it marks its 80th anniversary in 2026."

Production of both the EV and the remastered cars is planned to take place in Filton, Bristol, where the marque was originally based, although a London showroom is also on the cards. 

Wharton said: "Bristol is a quintessentially British brand that was renowned for creating luxurious and distinctive vehicles. We want to revive and reinvigorate this iconic marque, preserving its heritage, while fully remastering it for the 21st century.

“This country has a remarkable tradition of creating low-volume, hand-manufactured vehicles and Bristol Cars has for far too long been unable to fulfil its potential. We want to change that.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Ford Kuga FHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Kuga 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

1 Mini JCW 2021 UK LHD FD hero front

Mini John Cooper Works 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R performance pack 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Performance Package 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Defender Hard Top Commercial 90 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender Hard Top commercial 2021 UK review

1 Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK FD hero front

Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

“I see myself as a long-term investor in this iconic British brand, so part of my role is to take it forward and develop it so it can finally become sustainable as a premium automotive business, hence our need to move with the times and introduce a fully battery-electric model.”

READ MORE

Bristol Cars to be revived for shock Buccanneer GT

In Bristol fashion: how we'd bring back Bristol Cars

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr
2014
£2,895
73,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio Connect 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,118
70,214miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Agila 1.0 12v [68] Ecoflex S 5dr
2014
£3,195
49,256miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Platinum 3dr
2014
£3,298
72,841miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,326
66,672miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 5dr
2014
£3,500
48,679miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.25 3 Ecodynamics 5dr
2016
£3,500
43,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£3,595
77,364miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
9
Add a comment…
Cersai Lannister 7 May 2021

Speaking of reheated leftovers that were past their sell-by date....  What's happened to the TVR's revival of the Griffith with that dated-before-launch car. Is that still happening or was it some automotive Ponzi scheme?

TBC 7 May 2021

Bristol were, in the last couple of decades to me at least, a bit like the upper class, detached from reality, and not understood by the majority of the population. And yet they still sold, in tiny numbers. One of the great things about Bristol owners, the cars not the company, is that many were happy to upgrade their cars, and in doing so, not be looked down on by other owners (this applied mainly to the later v8s). So the restomod idea could fit quite nicely. It will be interesting to see the ideas for a bev Bristol.

A34 7 May 2021

Starting a new car company from a 1950s brand (in turn based on pre-war BMW designs acquired / looted from Germany at the end of WW2)? The last reasonably coherant plan for Bristol was to rebody on Morgan's aluminium chassis plus BMW V8 - that didnt work (hence some new Morgan V8s). So how will a "start from scratch while rebuilding 1970s cars" work out?Wishing the guy luck but suspect a 5% or lower chance of success. 

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Ford Kuga FHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Kuga 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

1 Mini JCW 2021 UK LHD FD hero front

Mini John Cooper Works 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R performance pack 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Performance Package 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Defender Hard Top Commercial 90 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender Hard Top commercial 2021 UK review

1 Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK FD hero front

Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK review

View all latest drives