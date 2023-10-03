BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Radical new Nissan concept gives clues to future electric cars
UP NEXT
Experts probe role of ‘annoying’ ADAS technology

Radical new Nissan concept gives clues to future electric cars

Hyper-Urban concept is the first of four future-previewing cars Nissan is taking to the Tokyo motor show
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
3 October 2023

The new Nissan Hyper Urban concept is a sustainability-focused city runaround that previews the design and technological capability of the Japanese firm's upcoming EVs.

The first of a family of concepts Nissan is unveiling in the run-up to the Tokyo motor show later this month, the Hyper Urban follows last week's London debut of the striking 20-23 concept, a race-inspired electric hot hatch which nods to the next Nissan Micra.

Hot urban EV concept previews all-new Nissan Micra

Related articles

This latest concept kicks off a new series of 'hyper' concepts, so called because Nissan wants to convey "the heightened excitement they aim to bring". Each is represented by its own 'symbolic' character and has "custom-tailored features that add value to unique lifestyles and diverse aspirations".

The striking Hyper Urban has been designed with a number of outlandish features which make "a bold statement while also effectively blending in with its environment", Nissan says.

Its bodywork is painted in a special chromatic shade of yellow, for example, which changes colour according to the angle of the light hitting it, while scissor doors feature at the front and rear. 

Meanwhile, the sleek silhouette has been conceived for optimal aerodynamic efficiency and it is equipped with eye-catching wide tyres which "complete the sporty look". 

The interior, said to be inspired by kaleidoscopic triangles, features a customisable instrument panel and infotainment display - plus front seats that fold into the rear to create a lounge-style sofa arrangement. 

"Park it inside a loft apartment or bungalow so that it becomes an interior space to unwind," Nissan suggests. 

Emphasising its sustainability focus, the Hyper Urban can theoretically be kept fully up to date with regular hardware and software updates, even featuring a removable instrument panel that can be swapped out as required for one hosting the latest graphic technology. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Nissan Ariya frontcorner

Nissan Ariya

Eleven years after the original Leaf, Nissan releases its tricky second electric album

Read our review
Back to top

The concept is also equipped with vehicle-to-grid charging functionality which can help to balance power flow in peak periods, reducing pressure on the electricity network and allowing the owner to earn money while they charge. 

Nissan has not specified which of the concept's technological or stylistic attributes will be carried across to next-generation production cars, but clearly the Hyper Urban is more overtly conceptual than last week's 20-23 concept. 

Car Review
Nissan Ariya
Nissan Ariya frontcorner
Read our full road test review
Read more

Company CEO Makoto Uchida recently announced that the firm will only launch electric cars in Europe from now on, and will stop selling combustion cars in the region as soon as 2030. In line with this pledge, Nissan will launch 19 new electric cars over the next seven years, including successors to today's Micra and Leaf, and likely electric replacements for the Juke, Qashqai and X-Trail. 

Nissan will reveal three more concepts digitally in the run-up to the Tokyo motor show, and is expected to showcase all four cars together on its show stand from 26 October, giving clues as to what to expect from each of these 19 new EVs.

used Nissan Ariya cars for sale

Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance Auto 5dr 7.4kW Charger
2022
£37,094
2,989miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan ARIYA 63kWh Advance Auto 5dr 7.4kW Charger
2022
£35,999
8,500miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance Auto 5dr 7.4kW Charger
2022
£34,495
12,271miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan Ariya 87kWh Evolve Auto E-4ORCE 5dr 22kW Charger
2023
£47,999
13,512miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan Ariya 87kWh Evolve Auto 5dr 22kW Charger
2023
£48,325
3,772miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan ARIYA 87kWh Evolve Auto E-4ORCE 5dr 22kW Charger
2023
£49,495
5,815miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan Ariya 87kWh Evolve Auto 5dr 22kW Charger
2022
£44,500
8,528miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan ARIYA 87kWh Evolve Auto 5dr 22kW Charger
2023
£46,995
6,208miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan ARIYA 87kWh Evolve Auto E-4ORCE 5dr 22kW Charger
2023
£49,495
5,080miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 130 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives