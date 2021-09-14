Nissan details two new Japan-only GT-R models for 2022

Nissan has revealed the updated GT-R, which will gain two new variants featuring special body features, brakes and paint colours.

The new model was revealed today in a live stream, and will be available in Premium Edition T-spec and Track Edition Engineered by Nismo specifications.

Premium Edition T-spec cars will go on sale for the equivalent of £104,511, with Track Edition models priced at £117,499, although neither version will come to the UK.

The two models sport bespoke carbon-ceramic brakes, a carbonfibre rear spoiler, limited badging and an exclusive engine cover. They also gain Midnight Purple and Millennium Jade paint colours, used on previous GT-R generations.

Premium Edition T-spec cars also gain an exclusive interior, Rays forged alloy wheels in bronze, an expanded wheel rim and lightened components beneath the suspension springs.

Track Edition models feature a carbonfibre roof and bootlid, and are based on the standard car with technology added by Nismo, the firm’s in-house tuning and performance arm.

Both models will be powered by the same V6 engine used in the current GT-R model, with a choice of 562bhp or 591bhp.

All Premium Edition T-spec and Track Edition models will go on sale in the second half of October, with production being limited to only 100 units.

