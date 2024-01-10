BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Next-generation VW Transporter to be unveiled in September
UP NEXT
BMW Vision Neue Klasse X sets template for brand's electric SUVs

Next-generation VW Transporter to be unveiled in September

New Ford-twinned VW van to offer diesel, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains
Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
21 March 2024

The next-generation Volkswagen Transporter will be unveiled at the IAA Transportation show in Hanover, Germany in September, the firm has announced.

Recently spotted testing on roads around Germany in electric form, the Ford Transit Custom twin will adopt an all-new architecture developed with Ford, allowing it to become available as an EV for the first time.

Previously shown in a teaser video, the hugely popular van was pictured dressed in heavy camouflage, with just a wide grille and headlamp redesign the obvious visual changes over the outgoing model. 

Related articles

Two versions were spotted; the cargo-carrying panel van and tipper. From launch, it will again be available as a nine-seater Shuttle, a two-row Kombi and the panel van.

A Sportline trim is also expected to be offered, although this hasn't yet been confirmed.

The van makes up two-thirds of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) sales and will be built at the Ford Otosan factory in Turkey.

For the first time, the Transporter won't serve as the basis for the California camper van. Instead, that model will be derived from the MQB-based Multivan MPV, as previewed by a concept in August.

VWCV boss Carsten Intra told Autocar: “A Multivan has to be much more comfortable and much more upscale [than the Transporter]. This is why we now have two line-ups. This is a really important project.”

The Transporter “will be our only multi-traction vehicle”, said Intra. “We can't afford to build another platform [for the same vehicle]. It's just too expensive. This is a vehicle that, unlike the California, doesn’t give you the highest margin per sale.”

He added: “We have a lot of customers that need the space and need a BEV but others that can't yet afford a BEV but drive in cities so want a hybrid. We can now offer that.”

Intra was referring to the fact that VW also offers the similarly conceived Multivan PHEV and electric Volkswagen ID Buzz.

The Transporter is expected to use Ford’s batteries, electric motors, engines, gearboxes and chassis structures across its line-up.

Volkswagen e-Transporter teaser – rear

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Jeep Avenger eHybrid front lead
Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid review
8
Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid review
hyundai ioniq 5n track review 2024 09
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
9
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
7
Maserati Grecale Folgore
mazda 2 hybrid review 2024 01 front tracking
Mazda 2 Hybrid
7
Mazda 2 Hybrid
mercedes eqs suv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
1 Volkswagen Transporter 2022 road test review lead

Volkswagen Transporter

Can VW successfully transpose the GTI treatment onto a Transporter van?

Read our review
Back to top

It will also offer the same array of diesel, petrol-plug-in-hybrid and battery-electric powertrains as its Transit relation. The electric ‘E-Transporter’ will no doubt match the 236-mile range of the Ford and be sold with the same choice of 134bhp or 215bhp rear-axle-mounted motors.

Ford previously said the E-Transit Custom will be capable of “full towing capability”, with its 318lb ft of torque, and its battery can be charged at up to 125kW.

Combustion-powered Customs come in the form of a 222bhp plug-in hybrid (shared with the Ford Kuga) with a 11.8kWh battery, plus 108bhp and 148bhp 2.0-litre diesels, which are offered with a manual transmission. All-wheel drive is an option, but only with the eight-speed automatic.

The VW and Ford will have near-identical dimensions and be less than 2m tall for ease of use around town. The VW is expected to ape the SWB Custom’s 3m-long load bay and gross payload of 1360kg. The EV will offer 1100kg. Where they will differ is in their designs.

Ford last year revealed its van’s dramatic new look and called it “a distinctive new design benchmark in the one-tonne segment”. VW has yet to disclose any information about the Transporter’s design, but it will be very different from the Ford, said Intra.

Advertisement
Back to top

“Although they are similar, we have a different car to [Ford’s]. We will let you be the judge, but we think ours is better,” said Intra. “It has been judged internally too, even at Ford, and everyone has judged it as better.”

Inside, Intra hinted the new Transporter will take cues from the more upmarket Multivan. Pricing is expected to start above the current model’s £35,000 entry point. The new Ford starts from £33,000.

Additional reporting from Charlie Martin and Jonathan Bryce

Advertisement

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: Deputy news editor

Will is a journalist with more than eight years experience in roles that range from news reporter to editor. He joined Autocar in 2022 as deputy news editor, moving from a local news background where he cut his teeth.

In his current role as deputy news editor, Will’s focus is with Autocar and Autocar Business; he also manages Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Writing is, of course, a big part of his role too. Stories come in many forms, from interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

used Volkswagen Transporter cars for sale

Volkswagen TRANSPORTER 1.6 CARAVAN 50 BHP
1966
£29,995
0miles
Petrol
Manual
Volkswagen TRANSPORTER 2.0 T30 TDI P/V HIGHLINE 148 BHP
2020
£59,994
0miles
Diesel
Automatic
Volkswagen TRANSPORTER 2.0 T28 TDI P/V HIGHLINE 109 BHP
2023
£58,495
500miles
Diesel
Manual
Volkswagen TRANSPORTER 911 3.2 CARRERA SPORT ENGINE 5 SPEED MANUAL
1967
£45,000
3,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Volkswagen Transporter T28 Panel Van Highline SWB 150 PS 2.0 TDI 7sp DSG
2022
£70,068
5,022miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Transporter EUROPEAN VAT ALREADY PAID
2021
£69,995
7,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Volkswagen Transporter 2.0 TDI T30 Highline Crew Van DSG FWD SWB Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£49,995
10,169miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen TRANSPORTER 2.0 T28 TDI TRENDLINE 0d 101 BHP TOWBAR+IDEAL CAMPER+LEATHER SEATS
2015
£24,090
12,775miles
Diesel
Manual
Volkswagen Transporter 2.0 TDI T28 Startline FWD SWB Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£46,990
16,216miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 41 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
9
Add a comment…
martin_66 21 March 2024
Who cares? It’s a van. This is a car website.
Lucifer 11 January 2024

Ever since the Transit moved to Turkey our company had nothing but trouble with body panels. Either backorder, or damaged...

 

As long as VW ditches it's infotainment system, I am all for it.

That system (also used in other VAG cars) is the biggest piece of crap in the industry, and has been for years. Lagging, rebooting, freezing up constantly. Owned a T5, 3 T6's, currently a T6.1 california, Audi A3, 2 RS3's, 8 crafters,... So I think I have some experience.

Jeremy 12 December 2023

VW have always managed to persuade buyers that the Transporter is better than competitors, and having owned 5 over the years (as well as other vans) I know this to be nothing more than marketing bs. It will be interesting to see how the buyers react to this - a Transit with VW grille, dashboard and lights. The important bits - chassis, engines, gearboxes, suspension - are all pure Ford, made in alongside the Transit in Turkey.

Latest Reviews

Jeep Avenger eHybrid front lead
Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid review
8
Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid review
hyundai ioniq 5n track review 2024 09
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
9
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
7
Maserati Grecale Folgore
mazda 2 hybrid review 2024 01 front tracking
Mazda 2 Hybrid
7
Mazda 2 Hybrid
mercedes eqs suv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

View all car reviews