BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Next-generation Cupra Formentor to switch to electric power
UP NEXT
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX is warmed-up 335bhp electric MPV

Next-generation Cupra Formentor to switch to electric power

Switch to EV part of US market entry by Spanish brand; crossover set to become its "single most important car"
James Attwood
News
2 mins read
21 March 2024

The next-generation Cupra Formentor will switch to a new electric platform when it arrives around the end of the decade – and will be a key part of Cupra's expansion into the US.

The coupé-crossover was launched in 2020 as the first car to be designed from the start as a Cupra, with a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

It's the Spanish firm’s most popular model, with 120,000 sales in 2023 having marked a 23% year-on-year rise.

Related articles

The current petrol-engined Formentor sits on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform and will receive a midlife facelift later this year.

Speaking at Seat SA's annual media conference, boss Wayne Griffiths confirmed that an electric version of the Mk2 Formentor would arrive “towards the end of the decade” – and would be one of two models Cupra would use to spearhead its American launch.

Griffiths said it “would be the single most important car for our company", adding that it was likely to use the Volkswagen Group's forthcoming SSP platform, which will serve as an effective successor to the MEB and PPE platforms currently in use.

No further details about the new Formentor have yet been given, so it isn't known if an ICE version could continue to be offered alongside the new EV in markets where such powertrains would be allowed.

Griffiths also confirmed Cupra’s plan – first reported last year – to develop an electric SUV larger than the imminent Tavascan as its second car intended for the US.

Griffiths added: “[For] one of those models, in my opinion, there’s a good business case it should be built [in the US]. You need a certain volume in the States to be profitable with your project, so if you want to sell there, you have to produce in the region.”

Any US-built Cupra would likely be produced at an existing Volkswagen plant.

Griffiths said Cupra would make the decision which of the two cars would be US built closer to the time but strongly hinted that his preference would be for the Mk2 Formentor to be produced at the firm's home plant in Martorell, Spain.

Cupra will enter the US market near the end of the decade with those EVs, initially focusing on the east and west coasts and selected Sun Belt states where EV demand was likely to be highest.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Jeep Avenger eHybrid front lead
Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid review
8
Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid review
hyundai ioniq 5n track review 2024 09
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
9
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
7
Maserati Grecale Folgore
mazda 2 hybrid review 2024 01 front tracking
Mazda 2 Hybrid
7
Mazda 2 Hybrid
mercedes eqs suv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
1 Cupra Formentor 2021 road test review hero front

Cupra Formentor

Volkswagen Group’s newest car brand steps up with its first stand-alone model

Read our review

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used Cupra Formentor cars for sale

Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI V1 DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£21,990
24,498miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Cupra Formentor VZ3 2.0 TSI VZ3 DSG 4Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£32,591
13,989miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Cupra Formentor 2.0 TSI V2 DSG 4Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£29,000
2,001miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Cupra Formentor 1.4 12.8kWh V1 DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,578
32,168miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI V2 DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£25,995
18,700miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Cupra Formentor 2.0 TSI V1 DSG 4Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£22,498
26,811miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI V1 DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£23,990
9,421miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI V2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£25,890
9,994miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Cupra FORMENTOR 1.5 TSI V2 DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£27,399
1,889miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 279 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Jeep Avenger eHybrid front lead
Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid review
8
Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid review
hyundai ioniq 5n track review 2024 09
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
9
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
7
Maserati Grecale Folgore
mazda 2 hybrid review 2024 01 front tracking
Mazda 2 Hybrid
7
Mazda 2 Hybrid
mercedes eqs suv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

View all car reviews